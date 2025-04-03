US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

$41.320.06
44.630.03
ukenru
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
07:36 PM • 12496 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
03:18 PM • 100788 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 164489 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 103873 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 340450 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 172378 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 144104 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 195913 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 124504 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108093 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+8°
1 m/s
64 %
753 mm
Clear, no precipitation is expected for the next 2 hours
Popular news

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM • 134871 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 44909 views

Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

April 3, 01:03 PM • 156578 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 35403 views

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

03:43 PM • 81840 views
Publications

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

07:36 PM • 12496 views

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

03:43 PM • 81895 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market
Exclusive

03:18 PM • 100788 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.
Exclusive

April 3, 01:51 PM • 164489 views

Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

April 3, 01:03 PM • 156632 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Giorgia Meloni

Andrii Sybiha

Alexander Stubb

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

France

Germany

Advertisement
UNN Lite

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

04:23 PM • 19540 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

03:47 PM • 21400 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 35455 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 44956 views

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM • 134917 views
Actual

Starlink

Shahed-136

The Guardian

YouTube

The Washington Post

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Kyiv • UNN

 • 340343 views

US tariffs of 10% are insignificant for Ukraine due to the small volume of trade. Experts warn that Trump's economic policy may trigger a global crisis, especially for America itself.

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

The introduction of a 10% duty for Ukraine by the US is not of particular importance. The introduced duties will hit the American economy very hard. Donald Trump can also really provoke a global crisis through his economic policy. This was stated to a journalist of UNN by economic experts Oleksandr Okhrimenko and Oleh Pendzyn.

Duties for Ukraine at 10%

Economist Oleksandr Okhrimenko, commenting to UNN on Trump's introduction of duties for Ukraine at the level of 10%, stated that they are of no importance to us. 

This has absolutely no effect. We hardly trade with the US. The only thing we supplied to the US before the war was pig iron. Now we supply it a little, very little. Therefore, these duties are of no importance to us a priori

- said Okhrimenko.

He added that American goods may indeed become more expensive, but not only American goods are sold in Ukraine, there is always an alternative.

Executive Director of the Ukrainian Discussion Club Oleh Pendzyn also noted to UNN that a much bigger problem for Ukraine now is the security consequences.

There is already a 25% (duty - ed.) on Ukrainian metal. What we trade with the US today is less than what Russia trades with the US. When we talk about the consequences for Ukraine, the security consequences are a much bigger problem in this situation. Because the total volume of what Ukraine trades with the US is small - $2.2-2.5 billion

- said Pendzyn.

Absence of duties against the Russian Federation

The new duties from the US do not apply, in particular, to Belarus and Russia.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, commenting on why Washington did not impose duties on imports of goods from Russia and Belarus, said that America does not trade with these countries because they are under sanctions.

However, as Axios writes, the US still trades with Russia more than with countries such as Mauritius or Brunei, which were included in Trump's duty list.

Axios notes that the value of trade between the US and Russia has fallen sharply from about $35 billion in 2021 to $3.5 billion last year due to sanctions imposed in connection with Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Russia has asked Trump to lift some of these sanctions as part of US-brokered ceasefire talks, which the publication notes have "largely stalled."

Expert Pendzyn also stressed that the US statement that they do not trade with the Russian Federation is false.

"The statement that they do not trade with Russia is a lie, they trade for $3 billion. They trade in ammonia fertilizers, uranium compounds," Pendzyn told a journalist of UNN.

White House explained why Russia is not included in Trump's new tariffs03.04.25, 08:45 • 5264 views

Consequences for America

The day of the introduction of new large-scale trade duties in the White House administration was proclaimed "America's Liberation Day".

However, Trump's economic policy raises many questions. The president himself stated that the US economy is facing a "transition period", deflecting concerns about the risks of its slowdown, writes Bloomberg, noting that his focus on tariffs and federal job cuts is causing market turmoil.

Economist Oleksandr Okhrimenko noted that Trump's problem is that he wants to bring America back to the 50s and 60s.

Indeed, in the 50s and 60s, America was a world exporter, but the reason was that World War II ended, Europe was destroyed, and the Soviet Union was closed. These times are long gone and his thoughts that something can be done in this way are absurd. He really lives in the past. Trump's entourage is afraid to "bark". He gathered around him only those who praise him. He is a narcissist and loves to be praised

- Okhrimenko believes.

Okhrimenko stressed that Trump can really provoke a global crisis through his economic policy.

Oleh Pendzyn also stressed that the introduced duties will hit the American economy very hard.

It should be noted that new duties have been introduced, in particular for China - 34%, the EU - 20%, and Great Britain - 20%. 

"The American economy may not live to see the "greatness" (which Trump declares - ed.) with such problems, because the introduced duties will hit the American economy very hard. When we talk about the relations between Americans and Chinese, or America and Europe, where trade turnover is tens, hundreds of billions of dollars, then the duties will sharply increase the price of goods in the US. A trade war will not give anyone anything positive. The losses will be primarily for America," Pendzyn explained.

The US is introducing new tariffs: Apple may raise prices on its products - NYT03.04.25, 10:05 • 5836 views

Ukraine's reaction to the new duties

First Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Economy Yulia Svyrydenko stated that the introduction by the US of duties for Ukraine in the amount of 10% is not critical, and Kyiv is already working to ensure that the conditions are better.

Svyrydenko said that Ukraine exported $874 million to the US in 2024, of which $363 million was pig iron and another $112 million was pipes. According to her, Ukraine exports more than 600 different categories of goods to the US (very different - even wrenches), of which 65 types of products - worth more than $1 million.

Reaction of partners to Trump's duties

New import duties announced by US President Donald Trump on Wednesday have sparked a wave of criticism from America's trading partners.

Leaders of a number of countries and business representatives have stated the negative consequences of this step for the global economy.

Seoul is preparing for tough economic challenges following the United States' announcement of new tariffs on imports.

China has vowed to retaliate after US President Donald Trump announced major new tariffs on its exports to the United States as part of his radical overhaul of a century-old US policy of global trade.

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said that Europe is ready to defend its interests in response to the new US tariffs, while remaining open to negotiations.

Meanwhile, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has called on the United States' trading partners not to retaliate against President Donald Trump's new set of "reciprocal" duties.

The White House said on April 3 that Trump is declaring a state of emergency to strengthen the US national economy and competitiveness.

Bloomberg warned before the introduction of the new duties that it could instantly overturn the global trading system established after World War II and create difficult-to-predict economic risks.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

EconomyNews of the WorldPublications
Scott Bessent
Donald Trump
European Union
United Kingdom
China
United States
Ursula von der Leyen
Ukraine
Apple Inc.
Bitcoin
$81,990.90
Золото
$3,127.40
Tesla
$269.16
Brent
$69.97
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Газ TTF
$39.20
Ethereum
$1,786.86