$41.770.00
49.100.00
ukenru
Trump loses patience over Putin's lack of steps to end the war - Rubio
06:57 AM • 1930 views
Trump loses patience over Putin's lack of steps to end the war - Rubio
July 26, 05:25 PM • 15301 views
New nominations have appeared: who else can receive the Shevchenko Prize
July 26, 06:52 AM • 36025 views
Ukraine expects €12.5 billion in EU support amid reports of tranche reduction
July 25, 06:39 PM • 42690 views
This year, at least 6 regions are suffering from drought: agrarians record significant crop losses
July 25, 03:49 PM • 70782 views
Trump does not rule out a trilateral meeting with Zelenskyy and Putin
July 25, 02:49 PM • 180677 views
Independent Palestinian State: Will the World Support Macron's Initiative?
July 25, 02:30 PM • 76882 views
Electricity tariffs for the population will remain unchanged despite the increase in price caps - NEURC
Exclusive
July 25, 02:19 PM • 70312 views
Lending does not mean giving away: a financial guide for the kind-hearted
Exclusive
July 25, 01:59 PM • 116868 views
Engineers create, and presidents sell. Representatives of the aircraft industry warn about the risks of a systemic crisis
July 25, 11:31 AM • 42690 views
Death of MP Yaroslav Rushchyshyn in a car accident: proceedings opened
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+25°
0m/s
78%
747mm
Popular news
Enemy strike on Sumy: three civilians injuredJuly 26, 09:53 PM • 6402 views
ISW: Russia is preparing even larger strikes on Ukraine in the autumnJuly 26, 11:27 PM • 8820 views
US Democratic Party's rating drops to 35-year low - pollJuly 26, 11:57 PM • 3602 views
Asteroid 2024 YR4 will bypass Earth but may collide with the Moon: terms and threats to the planet namedJuly 27, 12:25 AM • 5500 views
Weather forecast: Ukraine to be covered by rains and thunderstorms, severe heat expected in the south04:12 AM • 5338 views
Publications
Independent Palestinian State: Will the World Support Macron's Initiative?July 25, 02:49 PM • 180678 views
Engineers create, and presidents sell. Representatives of the aircraft industry warn about the risks of a systemic crisis
Exclusive
July 25, 01:59 PM • 116869 views
Playing the same tune: analysis showed that Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" promote identical thesesJuly 25, 09:04 AM • 163336 views
Constitutional order must be restoredJuly 24, 07:02 PM • 136360 views
Return of old norms, mandatory polygraph, and ban on travel abroad: what Zelenskyy's bill on strengthening the powers of NABU and SAPO entailsJuly 24, 05:41 PM • 156134 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ursula von der Leyen
Marco Rubio
Pope Francis
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kherson Oblast
Kharkiv
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Global matcha supplies are running out amid social media trends and crop failure - BBCJuly 26, 01:43 PM • 13948 views
The first episode of the series "Alien: Earth" premiered at Comic-ConJuly 26, 12:13 PM • 15913 views
Coldplay concert scandal: Gwyneth Paltrow becomes "interim spokesperson" for Astronomer after CEO and HR Director resignJuly 26, 11:00 AM • 15972 views
DJ Miss Monique performed on the Tomorrowland stage and unfurled the Ukrainian flagJuly 26, 06:28 AM • 17287 views
Bruce Willis cannot speak, read, or walk due to deteriorating condition - MediaJuly 22, 04:54 PM • 260276 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
Fox News
Cruise missile
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Boeing 737 MAX

Trump loses patience over Putin's lack of steps to end the war - Rubio

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1938 views

Donald Trump expresses frustration over Putin's lack of progress in ending the war in Ukraine. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that Trump is not ready to wait for endless negotiations.

Trump loses patience over Putin's lack of steps to end the war - Rubio

US President Donald Trump is tired of waiting for Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to take steps to end the war in Ukraine. This was stated in an interview with Fox News by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, reports UNN.

Details

According to Rubio, Trump is becoming increasingly frustrated and losing patience, as talks with Putin are not leading to an end to the Russian-Ukrainian war.

It's time to act, and I think the President has made that clear. He is losing patience and is less and less willing to wait for the Russian side to take any steps to end this war. He will not fall into the trap of endless negotiations about negotiations

– stated the US Secretary of State.

Recall

US President Donald Trump does not rule out the possibility of a trilateral meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. According to him, "this will definitely happen, but it should have happened three months ago."

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

PoliticsNews of the World
Marco Rubio
Fox News
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9