Trump loses patience over Putin's lack of steps to end the war - Rubio

US President Donald Trump is tired of waiting for Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to take steps to end the war in Ukraine. This was stated in an interview with Fox News by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, reports UNN.

Details

According to Rubio, Trump is becoming increasingly frustrated and losing patience, as talks with Putin are not leading to an end to the Russian-Ukrainian war.

It's time to act, and I think the President has made that clear. He is losing patience and is less and less willing to wait for the Russian side to take any steps to end this war. He will not fall into the trap of endless negotiations about negotiations – stated the US Secretary of State.

Recall

US President Donald Trump does not rule out the possibility of a trilateral meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. According to him, "this will definitely happen, but it should have happened three months ago."