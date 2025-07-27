$41.770.00
Five incredible premieres in August: what to watch
Five incredible premieres in August: what to watch
Astrological forecast for July 28 — August 3: Retrograde Mercury and Moon in Scorpio
Trump loses patience over Putin's lack of steps to end the war - Rubio
New nominations have appeared: who else can receive the Shevchenko Prize
Ukraine expects €12.5 billion in EU support amid reports of tranche reduction
This year, at least 6 regions are suffering from drought: agrarians record significant crop losses
Trump does not rule out a trilateral meeting with Zelenskyy and Putin
Independent Palestinian State: Will the World Support Macron's Initiative?
Electricity tariffs for the population will remain unchanged despite the increase in price caps - NEURC
Lending does not mean giving away: a financial guide for the kind-hearted
Vučić stated that Serbia will not impose sanctions against Russia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 856 views

Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić stated that the country is not changing its foreign policy line and will not join the EU sanctions against Russia. He emphasized that Serbia pursues an independent policy that corresponds to the interests of its citizens.

Vučić stated that Serbia will not impose sanctions against Russia

Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić stated that the country is not changing its foreign policy line and does not plan to join the European Union's sanctions against Russia. This was reported by Dnevnik, writes UNN.

Details

He voiced this position during the opening of the new Palliative Care Center of the University Clinical Center of Serbia in Batajnica, commenting on the statement by the Minister for European Integration Nemanja Starović, who suggested that Belgrade might reconsider its attitude towards sanctions.

We pursue our policy, which is based on principles, and not on whether we like something or whether something suits us at one time or another... We will continue our policy, which has been principled and which has proven to be correct so far, which no one liked, neither in the West nor in the East, but which the citizens of Serbia love, because it is the policy of an independent and sovereign state of Serbia

- Vučić stated.

The President of Serbia clarified that Starović's words were interpreted somewhat differently, and expressed regret that "some of our friends in the Russian media are almost waiting to find something that could harm Serbia."

"I am sorry that we have many people in the domestic political arena who are quick to defend Russia, but not to defend Serbia. I must disappoint them all: Serbia will not impose sanctions against the Russian Federation," he added.

Recall

The European Union began work on the 19th package of sanctions against Russia after the approval of the 18th.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

PoliticsNews of the World
Aleksandar Vučić
Belgrade
European Union
Serbia
