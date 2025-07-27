Vučić stated that Serbia will not impose sanctions against Russia

Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić stated that the country is not changing its foreign policy line and does not plan to join the European Union's sanctions against Russia. This was reported by Dnevnik, writes UNN.

He voiced this position during the opening of the new Palliative Care Center of the University Clinical Center of Serbia in Batajnica, commenting on the statement by the Minister for European Integration Nemanja Starović, who suggested that Belgrade might reconsider its attitude towards sanctions.

We pursue our policy, which is based on principles, and not on whether we like something or whether something suits us at one time or another... We will continue our policy, which has been principled and which has proven to be correct so far, which no one liked, neither in the West nor in the East, but which the citizens of Serbia love, because it is the policy of an independent and sovereign state of Serbia - Vučić stated.

The President of Serbia clarified that Starović's words were interpreted somewhat differently, and expressed regret that "some of our friends in the Russian media are almost waiting to find something that could harm Serbia."

"I am sorry that we have many people in the domestic political arena who are quick to defend Russia, but not to defend Serbia. I must disappoint them all: Serbia will not impose sanctions against the Russian Federation," he added.

