Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against Russian companies working for the military-industrial complex

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed decree №554/2025, which enacted the decision of the National Security and Defense Council on the introduction of new personal sanctions, reports UNN.

Details

On July 27, Zelenskyy signed a decree enacting the NSDC's decision on new sanctions.

Also, the President's Commissioner for Sanctions Policy, Vladyslav Vlasiuk, told journalists that sanctions have been imposed against companies and individuals involved in the extraction and processing of rare earth metals for drone production.

The restrictions will affect dozens of individuals and legal entities, including those from Russia, China, Iran, and the United Arab Emirates.

The full list of individuals and companies has already been published separately, but the President's Office has already confirmed: it is about combating the "shadow fleet" and schemes for supplying dual-use goods to the Russian military-industrial complex.

According to Vladyslav Vlasiuk, the Commissioner for Sanctions Policy, the new package covers companies and individuals from Russia, China, UAE, Iran, and other countries.

Some of them are connected with the supply of military technologies to Russia bypassing international restrictions.

"In the 18th package of EU sanctions, we identified 8 individuals and 45 legal entities for synchronization - including companies from the Russian Federation, China, UAE, Iran, and others," Vlasiuk told reporters.

About 40% of those involved in the new European sanctions have already been subject to Ukrainian restrictions. This indicates effective coordination of Kyiv's actions with international partners.

Recall

US President Donald Trump expressed dissatisfaction with Russia over the war in Ukraine. He announced the introduction of 100% secondary tariffs if an agreement with Ukraine is not reached within 50 days.