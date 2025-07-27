New sanctions target over 90 companies extracting metals for Russian engines and UAVs - Zelenskyy

Ukraine has imposed sanctions against 90 Russian companies cooperating with Russia's military-industrial complex. This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, writes UNN.

The first is the synchronization of European sanctions in Ukrainian jurisdiction. Currently, all 18 packages of sanctions are fully synchronized and in force in Ukraine. Now, from the 18th sanctions package, restrictions have been applied, in particular, to structures associated with the Russian shadow tanker fleet. It also applies to 53 individuals and legal entities – Russian, Chinese, Iranian, from other countries. - the statement says.

The President also announced Ukraine's imposition of its own sanctions against companies working for Russia's military-industrial complex.

The second sanctions decision for today is our sanctions against Russian military production. Restrictions have been applied against more than 90 companies that extract rare earth and rare metals, which are key for the production of electronics, guidance systems, engines, and drones. - he said.

According to Zelenskyy, work is underway to synchronize our sanctions in the jurisdictions of partners. "Maximum sanctions pressure is the most effective argument for Russia to end the war. They feel the consequences of sanctions, and this is not only at the level of the Russian federal budget, but also in the life of Russian regions, in the sectors of their economy. Russia's decision to start, and then to prolong this war, is a decision to kill their economic potential. Our joint actions with partners truly ensure this. Thank you to everyone who helps!" - the president concluded.

