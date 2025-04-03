White House explained why Russia is not included in Trump's new tariffs

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+8°
1 m/s
64 %
753 mm
Clear, no precipitation is expected for the next 2 hours
New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market
Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Giorgia Meloni

Andrii Sybiha

Alexander Stubb

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

France

Germany

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

Starlink

Shahed-136

The Guardian

YouTube

The Washington Post

White House explained why Russia is not included in Trump's new tariffs

Kyiv • UNN

Trump introduced tariffs for almost all countries but Russia. The White House explained this by saying that US sanctions already make significant trade with Russia impossible.

White House explained why Russia is not included in Trump's new tariffs

U.S. President Donald Trump introduced a tariff of at least 10% on Wednesday for virtually the entire world, with one notable exception: Russia. The White House explained this in comments to American media, UNN writes.

Details

White House spokeswoman Caroline Leavitt told Axios on Wednesday that Russia was excluded because U.S. sanctions already "exclude any meaningful trade."

A White House official told journalist Jasmine Wright of NOTUS that Russia "is not on this list because sanctions over the war in Ukraine have already reduced trade between the two countries to zero," Newsweek notes.

However, the U.S. still trades more with Russia than with countries such as Mauritius or Brunei, which are on Trump's tariff list, Axios notes.

Even remote island territories such as Tokelau (population 1,500) in the South Pacific and Svalbard (population 2,500) in the Arctic Circle - territories of New Zealand and Norway, respectively - were included in the tariff list.

However, Leavitt noted that Cuba, Belarus, and North Korea were also not included because existing tariffs and sanctions on them are already too high.

As Axios notes, the value of trade between the U.S. and Russia has fallen sharply from about $35 billion in 2021 to $3.5 billion last year due to sanctions imposed in connection with Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Russia asked Trump to lift some of these sanctions as part of U.S.-brokered ceasefire talks, which the publication notes "have largely stalled."

Earlier this week, Trump threatened Russia with secondary oil tariffs. He also said he was "furious" with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin over his recent comments about Ukraine.

Leavitt noted that Russia could still face "additional tough sanctions."

Two other major economies excluded from Trump's exhaustive list are Canada and Mexico. Leavitt confirmed that this was because Trump had already imposed a 25% tariff on both countries.

Addition

Ukraine, against which the Russian Federation has unleashed a war, will face a "reciprocal" U.S. tariff of 10%.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
Belarus
Cuba
White House
Mexico
Donald Trump
North Korea
Canada
Ukraine
