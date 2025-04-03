The US is introducing new tariffs: Apple may raise prices on its products - NYT

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
07:36 PM • 12048 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
03:18 PM • 100224 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 164036 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 103617 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 340123 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 172240 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 144031 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 195887 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 124461 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108090 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

The US is introducing new tariffs: Apple may raise prices on its products - NYT

Kyiv • UNN

 • 5822 views

The US is imposing high tariffs on goods from Vietnam, India and China, which will increase Apple's costs. The company may raise prices on iPhones, iPads and Apple Watches or suffer financial losses.

The US is introducing new tariffs: Apple may raise prices on its products - NYT

The US is imposing high tariffs on goods from Vietnam, India and China, which will significantly increase Apple's costs. The company will either suffer financial losses or raise prices for iPhones and other devices. This is reported by The New York Times, writes UNN.

Details

According to a White House statement, the US is imposing tariffs of 46% for Vietnam and 26% for India. These countries have become major manufacturing sites for Apple after the company began reducing its dependence on China due to previous trade restrictions.

The proposed tariffs could put pressure on Apple's business. The company is already dealing with 20% tariffs on products imported from China, where Apple manufactures about 90% of iPhones sold worldwide. Trump said the rate would rise to 34% under his new tariff plan.

The new tariffs are part of Trump's effort to reshape world trade through tariffs for every country that charges tariffs on US exports. US trade officials estimate that India's tariff rate on US goods is 13.5% and on agricultural products - 39%. Vietnam's tariff rate on US goods is 8.1% and on agricultural products - 17.1%.

The EU intends to fine Apple and Meta – what tech giants violated

The costs of "reciprocal tariffs", as Trump calls them, could put Apple's business in a stalemate. The iPhone, iPad and Apple Watch that the company sells bring in three-quarters of its nearly $400 billion in annual revenue. Amid Trump's statement that he would not allow products to be exempted from tariffs, Apple will either have to pay those tariffs, which will reduce its profits, or raise prices for its products.

According to Morgan Stanley, tariffs on iPhones and other devices imported from China will increase Apple's annual costs by $8.5 billion without any relief from the Trump administration. This will reduce the company's earnings in the next year by $0.52 per share, or about $7.85 billion. This will be approximately 7% of next year's profit.

Apple shares fell 5.7% in secondary trading after Trump's statements.

"Apple will take these new tariff figures and plug them into the models they've created, and within hours will know how big their problem is," said Anna-Katrina Shedletzky, founder of Instrumental, a Bay Area company that uses artificial intelligence to improve manufacturing productivity. She previously worked at Apple.

After Trump took office, Apple CEO Tim Cook pledged that Apple would invest hundreds of billions of dollars in the United States. In February, Apple fulfilled that promise by pledging to invest $500 billion in the country, with most of that money already part of its spending plans.

China touted its business potential at a meeting with Apple, Pfizer and other US companies

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

News of the World
Tim Cook
Vietnam
The New York Times
White House
Donald Trump
India
China
Apple Inc.
