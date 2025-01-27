More than 90 companies in Ukraine “got rid of the Russian trace” and continue to do business despite the ban

ukenru
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 65721 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 88693 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 106146 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 109202 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 128944 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 103313 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 133485 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103711 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113394 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116965 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Popular news
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets
February 28, 07:13 AM • 101830 views

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 101830 views
Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring
February 28, 07:34 AM • 45048 views

Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

February 28, 07:34 AM • 45048 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"
February 28, 09:03 AM • 117076 views

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 117076 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 50932 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 111610 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 65721 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 128944 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 133485 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 165607 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM • 155460 views

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 155460 views
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day
03:20 PM • 18265 views

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 18265 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin
02:48 PM • 22594 views

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 22594 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 111610 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 117076 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 139653 views
More than 90 companies in Ukraine "got rid of the Russian trace" and continue to do business despite the ban
Kyiv  •  UNN
 • 34029 views

More than 90 companies in Ukraine “got rid of the Russian trace” and continue to do business despite the ban

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 34029 views

Over the past six months, 93 companies in Ukraine have fictitiously got rid of their Russian owners in violation of the legal ban. Half of them are registered in Kyiv, most of them are engaged in wholesale trade and participate in public tenders.

More than 90 companies in Ukraine "got rid of the Russian trace" and continue to do business despite bans Over the past six months, 93 companies in Ukraine have fictitiously gotten rid of their Russian owners, despite the legal ban. They continue to do business and even participate in public tenders, according to Opendatabot, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that by May 2024, there were 621 businesses operating in Ukraine that had illegally gotten rid of the Russian trace.

Most of the companies that removed Russian owners were registered in Kyiv - 47 or 50.5%. Also, 8 businesses (8.6%) got rid of the Russian trace in Odesa region and 5 (5.4%) in Poltava region.

Image

Most of these companies are engaged in wholesale trade (19.4%). Real estate operations account for 12.9%, construction - 9.7%, warehousing - 5.4%, and agriculture - 4.3%.

Image

In addition, 3.2% of the list is occupied by NGOs that have also fictitiously removed their Russian owners.

Almost half of the companies with a Russian footprint had revenues of up to UAH 10 million in 2023. Between UAH 10 million and UAH 100 million were earned by 12.9% of businesses. Only two companies managed to earn more than UAH 100 million.

Image

Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale war in Ukraine, these businesses have been actively participating in tenders.

The leaders in public procurement are Texter LTD (seven tenders worth UAH 19.6 million), Velesgard LLC (one tender worth UAH 19.3 million), Era Mobile LLC (37 tenders worth UAH 1.9 million), Bratslav ALC (27 tenders worth UAH 1.7 million) and Teploventmontazh LLC (ten tenders worth UAH 1 million).

Since the start of the full-scale war, Ukraine has had a moratorium on changing registration data in companies with Russian owners, except in a few cases clearly defined by law.

The Cabinet of Ministers has included VSMPO Titan Ukraine, owned by Russian businessman Shelkov, in the list of large-scale privatization08.10.24, 13:42 • 12153 views

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

WarEconomy
ukraineUkraine
odesaOdesa
kyivKyiv

