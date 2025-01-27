More than 90 companies in Ukraine “got rid of the Russian trace” and continue to do business despite the ban

More than 90 companies in Ukraine "got rid of the Russian trace" and continue to do business despite bans Over the past six months, 93 companies in Ukraine have fictitiously gotten rid of their Russian owners, despite the legal ban. They continue to do business and even participate in public tenders, according to Opendatabot, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that by May 2024, there were 621 businesses operating in Ukraine that had illegally gotten rid of the Russian trace.

Most of the companies that removed Russian owners were registered in Kyiv - 47 or 50.5%. Also, 8 businesses (8.6%) got rid of the Russian trace in Odesa region and 5 (5.4%) in Poltava region.

Most of these companies are engaged in wholesale trade (19.4%). Real estate operations account for 12.9%, construction - 9.7%, warehousing - 5.4%, and agriculture - 4.3%.

In addition, 3.2% of the list is occupied by NGOs that have also fictitiously removed their Russian owners.

Almost half of the companies with a Russian footprint had revenues of up to UAH 10 million in 2023. Between UAH 10 million and UAH 100 million were earned by 12.9% of businesses. Only two companies managed to earn more than UAH 100 million.

Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale war in Ukraine, these businesses have been actively participating in tenders.

The leaders in public procurement are Texter LTD (seven tenders worth UAH 19.6 million), Velesgard LLC (one tender worth UAH 19.3 million), Era Mobile LLC (37 tenders worth UAH 1.9 million), Bratslav ALC (27 tenders worth UAH 1.7 million) and Teploventmontazh LLC (ten tenders worth UAH 1 million).

Since the start of the full-scale war, Ukraine has had a moratorium on changing registration data in companies with Russian owners, except in a few cases clearly defined by law.

