The Cabinet of Ministers has included VSMPO Titan Ukraine, owned by Russian businessman Shelkov, in the list of large-scale privatization

The Cabinet of Ministers has included VSMPO Titan Ukraine, owned by sanctioned Russian Mikhail Shelkov, in the list of large-scale privatization. This was announced by the government's representative in the Verkhovna Rada, Taras Melnychuk, on Telegram, UNN reports .

A share of 100% of the authorized capital of VSMPO Titan Ukraine Limited Liability Company was included in the list of large-scale privatization of state property approved by the CMU Resolution No. 36-r dated 16.01.2019 - Melnychuk said.

In March last year, the property of the titanium pipe manufacturing plant VSMPO Titan of Ukraine, owned by Russian oligarch Mikhail Shelkov, was arrested .

In accordance with the Decree of the President of Ukraine No. 727/2022 dated October 19, 2022, the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine dated October 19, 2022 "On the Application and Amendments to Personal Special Economic and Other Restrictive Measures (Sanctions)" was put into effect, which provides for restrictive measures against Silkov.

In February 2023, the Cabinet of Ministers transferred the confiscated assets of Mikhail Shelkov, a Russian billionaire and shareholder of the VSMPO-Avisma titanium corporation, to the State Property Fund.

