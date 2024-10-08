The Cabinet of Ministers has included VSMPO Titan Ukraine, owned by Russian businessman Shelkov, in the list of large-scale privatization

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 53578 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 101926 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 164650 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 136540 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 142382 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138687 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 181076 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112034 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 171891 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104731 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Popular news
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 94605 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 108732 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: "He can come back when he is ready for peace"
February 28, 06:35 PM • 110838 views

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 110838 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone
February 28, 07:04 PM • 39242 views

Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 39242 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 46671 views
Publications
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 164650 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 164650 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 181076 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 181076 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 171891 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 199289 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM • 188263 views

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 188263 views
Actual people
Actual places
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day
February 28, 03:20 PM • 141303 views

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 141303 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 141408 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 146151 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"
February 28, 09:03 AM • 137607 views

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 137607 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 154524 views
Actual
The Cabinet of Ministers has included VSMPO Titan Ukraine, owned by Russian businessman Shelkov, in the list of large-scale privatization
Kyiv  •  UNN
 • 12156 views

The Cabinet of Ministers has included VSMPO Titan Ukraine, owned by Russian businessman Shelkov, in the list of large-scale privatization

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 12156 views

The Cabinet of Ministers has included VSMPO Titan Ukraine, owned by the sanctioned Russian Shelkov, in the list of large-scale privatization objects. Earlier, the plant's property was seized, and its assets were transferred to the State Property Fund.

The Cabinet of Ministers has included VSMPO Titan Ukraine, owned by sanctioned Russian Mikhail Shelkov, in the list of large-scale privatization. This was announced by the government's representative in the Verkhovna Rada, Taras Melnychuk, on Telegram, UNN reports .

Details

A share of 100% of the authorized capital of VSMPO Titan Ukraine Limited Liability Company was included in the list of large-scale privatization of state property approved by the CMU Resolution No. 36-r dated 16.01.2019

- Melnychuk said.  

Addendum

In March last year, the property of the titanium pipe manufacturing plant VSMPO Titan of Ukraine, owned by Russian oligarch Mikhail Shelkov, was arrested .

In accordance with the Decree of the President of Ukraine No. 727/2022 dated October 19, 2022, the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine dated October 19, 2022 "On the Application and Amendments to Personal Special Economic and Other Restrictive Measures (Sanctions)" was put into effect, which provides for restrictive measures against Silkov.

In February 2023, the Cabinet of Ministers transferred the confiscated assets of Mikhail Shelkov, a Russian billionaire and shareholder of the VSMPO-Avisma titanium corporation, to the State Property Fund.

Recall

In September, Ola Fine LLC won the online auction for the privatization of the Ukraina Hotel in the center of Kyiv. The value of the property increased from UAH 1.05 billion to UAH 2.51 billion.

This year , the United Mining and Chemical Company, Aerok LLC, Demurinsky GOK, and Ocean Plaza shopping mall are also to be put up for privatization at an online auction.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

EconomyPolitics
national-security-and-defense-council-of-ukraineNational Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv

