Public procurement worth UAH 65 billion: which companies won most often

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 69235 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 90588 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 106451 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 109481 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 129433 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 103391 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 133841 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103720 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113399 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116971 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 102111 views
Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

February 28, 07:34 AM • 47672 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 117531 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 53141 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 112081 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 69235 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 129433 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 133842 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 165894 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 155724 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 19812 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 23844 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 112081 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 117531 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 139769 views
Public procurement worth UAH 65 billion: which companies won most often

Public procurement worth UAH 65 billion: which companies won most often

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24751 views

YouControl analyzed 150 of the most expensive tenders in Prozorro in 2024 for a total of UAH 65 billion. Most of the money was spent on energy, road construction and repair, and the largest contract was awarded to Energo Zbut Trans LLC.

R&D analysts of the YouControl Center analyzed public procurement data in Prozorro for 2024 and identified 150 most expensive tenders of the year. The most expensive contract worth UAH 14.6 billion was awarded to Energo Zbut Trans LLC. Interestingly, YouControl's "Express Analysis" system revealed ties to Russia and Belarus in the three winning companies, UNN reports.

Details

In total, 95 companies won in 120 procurements analyzed, which totaled almost UAH 65 billion. Some of them received several large contracts at once. 

Most of the procurements concerned the energy sector - petroleum products, fuel and electricity - with the total value of such tenders reaching UAH 30 billion, which is almost half of all procurements analyzed. Another UAH 18.2 billion was spent on construction and repairs, and UAH 6.7 billion on additional transportation services and travel logistics.

Most of the winning companies are registered in Kyiv - 44, Dnipropetrovska oblast - 14, and Odesa oblast - 11.

Interestingly, 19 of the winning companies were affiliated with 16 financial and industrial groups (FIGs). For example, two companies from the Reva Family Group, SPE GARANT ENERGO LLC and GARANT ENERGO LLC, were awarded tenders worth UAH 374 million. Their member is Mykhailo Reva, who also has ties to the former head of the State Forestry Agency, Yuriy Bolokhovets.

Despite the fact that most of the money was spent on energy contracts, the most expensive procurements were construction contracts. Seven out of ten tenders with the largest amounts in 2024 concerned road repair and maintenance,

- the message says.

Other significant procurements include the construction of a facility to protect the electrical equipment of the Dniester PSPP worth UAH 4.2 billion. The contract was awarded to Zhytomyr-based PE Elitbud-1, co-owned by Denys Boleyko. The open database of MPs' assistants shows that his full namesake worked as an assistant to MPs Serhiy Pashynskyi and Oleh Chepitskyi, and also appears in the declaration of Ruslan Marchuk, former head of the Strategic Investigations Department of the National Police, as a landlord.

Avtomagistral-Pivden took three places in the top 10 in terms of tender volumes. It received four contracts totaling UAH 4.6 billion, three of which are among the ten most expensive procurements of the year. The company is owned by Oleksandr Boyko, an Odesa resident who previously had business ties to Rostdorstroy. Rostdorstroy LLC also belongs to the same group, which ranked 7th among the largest tender winners, having received contracts totaling UAH 1.2 billion.

Another major winner was Berezivkaagroshlyakhbud LLC from Odesa region, which won a tender worth UAH 1.2 billion. The company's main owner (82.86%) is a member of the Odesa Regional Council, Prince Khachatryan. Over the entire period of its operation, the company has received government orders worth over UAH 24 billion.

In the energy sector, significant contracts were awarded to Target Energy LLC (UAH 1.1 billion), which is associated with a former assistant to MP Oleh Meydych, and Lebedinteploenergo, which signed a UAH 1.6 billion contract for heat supply.

Shlyakhovik-T LLC, which won a UAH 1.5 billion tender for road repairs in Lviv region, has ties to local officials. According to investigators, the company rents equipment from firms fined for collusion in tenders in 2020.

Some companies were not among the top ten most expensive procurements, but won several contracts for significant amounts. For example, Gas Supply Company Naftogaz Trading received four contracts worth UAH 589 million each, which totaled UAH 2.4 billion. Also, a significant share of procurement was won by Trade Energy Solution LLC, which supplied electricity to regional power distribution companies belonging to the VS Energy International group, whose key individuals are under NSDC sanctions.

Separately, YouControl analysts drew attention to companies associated with Russia and Belarus.

More than 90 companies in Ukraine “got rid of the Russian trace” and continue to do business despite the ban27.01.25, 15:24 • 34028 views

In particular, Kharkivoblenergo was awarded a contract worth UAH 173.4 million, even though its former beneficiary, Russian citizen Volodymyr Lukyanenko, is under Ukrainian sanctions. Another winner was Dorex-Bezpeka Rukhu LLC, associated with a Belarusian businessman involved in the case of misuse of funds for the improvement of Kyiv. And Interpipe Ukraine LLC, owned by Victor Pinchuk, has a company registered in Russia in its international structure.

Recall 

In 2024, 323 criminal proceedings on raiding were registered in Ukraine, which is 11% less than in 2023. This is also 1.8 times less than in 2021. Most of the cases involve forgery of documents.

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

EconomyPolitics
national-security-and-defense-council-of-ukraineNational Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv

