Public procurement worth UAH 65 billion: which companies won most often

R&D analysts of the YouControl Center analyzed public procurement data in Prozorro for 2024 and identified 150 most expensive tenders of the year. The most expensive contract worth UAH 14.6 billion was awarded to Energo Zbut Trans LLC. Interestingly, YouControl's "Express Analysis" system revealed ties to Russia and Belarus in the three winning companies, UNN reports.

Details

In total, 95 companies won in 120 procurements analyzed, which totaled almost UAH 65 billion. Some of them received several large contracts at once.

Most of the procurements concerned the energy sector - petroleum products, fuel and electricity - with the total value of such tenders reaching UAH 30 billion, which is almost half of all procurements analyzed. Another UAH 18.2 billion was spent on construction and repairs, and UAH 6.7 billion on additional transportation services and travel logistics.

Most of the winning companies are registered in Kyiv - 44, Dnipropetrovska oblast - 14, and Odesa oblast - 11.

Interestingly, 19 of the winning companies were affiliated with 16 financial and industrial groups (FIGs). For example, two companies from the Reva Family Group, SPE GARANT ENERGO LLC and GARANT ENERGO LLC, were awarded tenders worth UAH 374 million. Their member is Mykhailo Reva, who also has ties to the former head of the State Forestry Agency, Yuriy Bolokhovets.

Despite the fact that most of the money was spent on energy contracts, the most expensive procurements were construction contracts. Seven out of ten tenders with the largest amounts in 2024 concerned road repair and maintenance, - the message says.



Other significant procurements include the construction of a facility to protect the electrical equipment of the Dniester PSPP worth UAH 4.2 billion. The contract was awarded to Zhytomyr-based PE Elitbud-1, co-owned by Denys Boleyko. The open database of MPs' assistants shows that his full namesake worked as an assistant to MPs Serhiy Pashynskyi and Oleh Chepitskyi, and also appears in the declaration of Ruslan Marchuk, former head of the Strategic Investigations Department of the National Police, as a landlord.

Avtomagistral-Pivden took three places in the top 10 in terms of tender volumes. It received four contracts totaling UAH 4.6 billion, three of which are among the ten most expensive procurements of the year. The company is owned by Oleksandr Boyko, an Odesa resident who previously had business ties to Rostdorstroy. Rostdorstroy LLC also belongs to the same group, which ranked 7th among the largest tender winners, having received contracts totaling UAH 1.2 billion.

Another major winner was Berezivkaagroshlyakhbud LLC from Odesa region, which won a tender worth UAH 1.2 billion. The company's main owner (82.86%) is a member of the Odesa Regional Council, Prince Khachatryan. Over the entire period of its operation, the company has received government orders worth over UAH 24 billion.

In the energy sector, significant contracts were awarded to Target Energy LLC (UAH 1.1 billion), which is associated with a former assistant to MP Oleh Meydych, and Lebedinteploenergo, which signed a UAH 1.6 billion contract for heat supply.

Shlyakhovik-T LLC, which won a UAH 1.5 billion tender for road repairs in Lviv region, has ties to local officials. According to investigators, the company rents equipment from firms fined for collusion in tenders in 2020.

Some companies were not among the top ten most expensive procurements, but won several contracts for significant amounts. For example, Gas Supply Company Naftogaz Trading received four contracts worth UAH 589 million each, which totaled UAH 2.4 billion. Also, a significant share of procurement was won by Trade Energy Solution LLC, which supplied electricity to regional power distribution companies belonging to the VS Energy International group, whose key individuals are under NSDC sanctions.

Separately, YouControl analysts drew attention to companies associated with Russia and Belarus.

In particular, Kharkivoblenergo was awarded a contract worth UAH 173.4 million, even though its former beneficiary, Russian citizen Volodymyr Lukyanenko, is under Ukrainian sanctions. Another winner was Dorex-Bezpeka Rukhu LLC, associated with a Belarusian businessman involved in the case of misuse of funds for the improvement of Kyiv. And Interpipe Ukraine LLC, owned by Victor Pinchuk, has a company registered in Russia in its international structure.

Recall

In 2024, 323 criminal proceedings on raiding were registered in Ukraine, which is 11% less than in 2023. This is also 1.8 times less than in 2021. Most of the cases involve forgery of documents.