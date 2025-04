Fears of an economic crisis in the United States caused panic in global stock markets - Media

The stock markets of the United States, Europe and Asia fell sharply amid fears of a slowdown in the US economy. The S&P500 and Nasdaq indexes fell by 4.1% and 6.3%, respectively, the FTSE 100 fell by 2.8%, and the Nikkei 225 fell by a record 12.4%.