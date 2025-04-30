US at the UN Security Council: Responsibility for peace in Ukraine lies with both countries

The responsibility for ending the war lies with both countries - Russia and Ukraine. This was stated during a meeting of the UN Security Council by the acting Deputy Permanent Representative of the United States to the UN, John Kelly, reports UNN.

Details

According to him, both Moscow and Kyiv can receive "huge benefits" from agreeing to the US peace proposals.

The path to peace must begin with a comprehensive ceasefire. Unfortunately, in recent months, Russia has continued to launch massive strikes on Ukraine, leading to unnecessary loss of life, including among innocent civilians. - said the diplomat.

He recalled that US President Donald Trump called on Russia to stop these attacks and stressed the need for an immediate end to the war.

Right now, Russia has a great opportunity to achieve lasting peace. The responsibility for ending the war lies with Russia and Ukraine. The leaders of both of these countries must decide whether peace is possible - Kelly said.

He called on Ukraine and Russia to "accept peace."

Let us remind you

Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to the UN Vasily Nebenzya during a meeting of the UN Security Council accused Ukraine of civilian casualties in Kryvyi Rih and Sumy, allegedly because Russia was targeting military facilities that Ukraine is placing among residential buildings. According to him, the Russian Federation emphasizes "the fact that the Russian armed forces are targeting only military facilities."

