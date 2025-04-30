$41.740.01
BEB is investigating cases of tax evasion and smuggling in the field of electronics trade
Exclusive
April 29, 03:28 PM

BEB is investigating cases of tax evasion and smuggling in the field of electronics trade

Exclusive
April 29, 03:14 PM

"Return to Stalinism": lawyer Kravets on NABU's pressure on the bar, wiretapping and reports to foreigners

April 29, 03:11 PM

Held in a camp for six years: the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine evacuated a Ukrainian woman and her two children from Syria

April 29, 01:48 PM

TCR servicemen without combat experience will be sent to fighting units - General Staff

Exclusive
April 29, 11:06 AM

We have already lost the opportunity to purchase seeds from Ukrainian producers - expert

April 29, 10:23 AM

Electricity tariff will remain unchanged until the end of October - Shmyhal

Exclusive
April 29, 09:35 AM

Construction of the metro to Vynohradar: the developer responded whether the pipe breakthrough will affect the pace

April 29, 08:02 AM

World Football Day: victories and defeats of the Ukrainian national team in a year

April 29, 07:23 AM

The first hundred days of Trump's presidency: what they were remembered for and what to expect in the future

Exclusive
April 29, 07:19 AM

Behind the guise of science - the interests of a pharmaceutical giant: how the Academy of Legal Sciences covered up the pressure on the pharmacy business

Publications
Exclusives
US at the UN Security Council: Responsibility for peace in Ukraine lies with both countries

Kyiv • UNN

 • 260 views

The US has called on Ukraine and Russia to make peace. Washington believes that both countries are responsible for ending the war and must decide whether peace is possible.

US at the UN Security Council: Responsibility for peace in Ukraine lies with both countries

The responsibility for ending the war lies with both countries - Russia and Ukraine. This was stated during a meeting of the UN Security Council by the acting Deputy Permanent Representative of the United States to the UN, John Kelly, reports UNN.

Details

According to him, both Moscow and Kyiv can receive "huge benefits" from agreeing to the US peace proposals.

The path to peace must begin with a comprehensive ceasefire. Unfortunately, in recent months, Russia has continued to launch massive strikes on Ukraine, leading to unnecessary loss of life, including among innocent civilians.

- said the diplomat.

He recalled that US President Donald Trump called on Russia to stop these attacks and stressed the need for an immediate end to the war.

Right now, Russia has a great opportunity to achieve lasting peace. The responsibility for ending the war lies with Russia and Ukraine. The leaders of both of these countries must decide whether peace is possible

- Kelly said.

He called on Ukraine and Russia to "accept peace."

Let us remind you

Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to the UN Vasily Nebenzya during a meeting of the UN Security Council accused Ukraine of civilian casualties in Kryvyi Rih and Sumy, allegedly because Russia was targeting military facilities that Ukraine is placing among residential buildings. According to him, the Russian Federation emphasizes "the fact that the Russian armed forces are targeting only military facilities."

"We want to see the end of the war": the UN reacted to Putin's statement about a "ceasefire" for three days29.04.25, 13:24 • 2600 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Politics
United Nations
Ukraine
