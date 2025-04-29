"We want to see the end of the war": the UN reacted to Putin's statement about a "ceasefire" for three days

The United Nations strives to end the war between Russia and Ukraine on the basis of a peace based on the UN Charter and international law, and not a three-day truce. This was reported by the spokesperson of the UN Secretary-General, Stefan Dujjarik, UNN writes.

Details

"Our position remains unchanged: we want to see the end of the war, but we need to see the end of the war, which remains principled and consistent and firmly based on the UN Charter, on international law, in accordance with all relevant resolutions," Dujarric said, answering media questions about the three-day truce proposed by Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in May.

He also added that this peace should "be sustainable and recognize the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine."

Addition

Earlier, UNN wrote that the Russian Federation is declaring a truce from May 8 to 11, citing the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II.

"The Russian Federation declares a truce from 00:00 on May 8 to 00:00 on the night of May 11," the tass message reads.

The spokesman of the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, Dmitry Peskov, stated that the Kremlin has not yet received a response from Ukraine to the "truce" until May 9.