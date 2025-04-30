$41.740.01
BEB is investigating cases of tax evasion and smuggling in the field of electronics trade
Night attack on Dnipro: the RMA told the details

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2714 views

On the night of April 30, the enemy attacked Dnipro with "Shaheds", a 53-year-old man died, and a 78-year-old man was injured. The private sector, an enterprise and the infrastructure of the Nikopol district were damaged.

Night attack on Dnipro: the RMA told the details

On the night of Wednesday, April 30, the enemy launched a massive "Shahhed" attack on the city, killing a 53-year-old man, and a 78-year-old local resident was injured. This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak, UNN informs.

Details

According to him, the private sector of Dnipro suffered the greatest destruction.

Fires broke out in parts of the regional center. Rescuers have already put them out. One local's house was destroyed, and several others were damaged. An enterprise was also damaged. A bureau of ritual services and a car were also damaged

- said Lysak.

Nebenzya at the UN cynically accused Ukraine of civilian casualties as a result of strikes on Kryvyi Rih and Sumy30.04.25, 02:01 • 2088 views

He also informed that the day before, the aggressor had terrorized the Nikopol district - using kamikaze drones against the Myriv and Pokrov communities.

Closer to morning, the enemy hit Nikopol and the Marganets community with the Grad MLRS. A restaurant complex caught fire. Seven private houses, two garages and the same number of cars were damaged. Power lines were also affected

- said the head of the OVA.

He added that the defenders of the sky worked tirelessly, as a result of which they destroyed 9 UAVs over the region.

Let us remind you

In Dnipro, late in the evening on Tuesday, April 29, several explosions were heard. According to local public pages, the city is under attack by enemy "Shahheds". One of the drones hit a residential building. One person died.

UN: Russia has intensified attacks on Ukraine during peace talks30.04.25, 06:36 • 2418 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Dnipro
