The Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to the UN, Vasily Nebenzya, during a meeting of the UN Security Council, accused Ukraine of civilian casualties in Kryvyi Rih and Sumy, allegedly because Russia was targeting military facilities that Ukraine places among residential buildings. This is reported by UNN.

"Descriptions of Russian attacks that targeted civilian infrastructure... We have repeatedly shown that the deaths of civilians in Kryvyi Rih and Sumy in April demonstrated that this occurred as a result of the actions of the "Kyiv regime" and its violation of international law," Nebenzya said.

According to him, the Russian Federation emphasizes "the fact that the Russian armed forces target only military facilities".

And civilian casualties occur only due to the intentional placement of air defense systems in civilian areas. Ukraine uses its own civilians as human shields - said the Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to the UN.

He also stated about the "hypocrisy of Kyiv", which "does not seek a peaceful settlement of the war".

As a result of the ballistic attack of the Russian Federation on Kryvyi Rih, 14 people died, including 5 children. There was a playground near the impact site.

After the rocket attack of the Russian Federation in Sumy, 125 people sought medical help, including 18 children.

