Large-scale drone attack on Kharkiv: footage of the aftermath of the strike has emerged

Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office published a video of the consequences of a large-scale drone attack on Kharkiv on the evening of April 29. This is reported by UNN.

Details

The spokesman of the regional department of the State Emergency Service, Yevhen Vasylenko, said that as a result of the Russian UAV strikes, 10 fires broke out in the city.

Earlier, the head of the department for countering crimes committed in the conditions of armed conflict of the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, Spartak Borisenko, reported that two city hospitals were damaged as a result of the attack on Kharkiv.

The enemy used "Geran-2" type UAVs to carry out the strikes. Civilian objects in Slobidskyi, Shevchenkivskyi, Kyivskyi, Saltivskyi and Nemyshlyanskyi districts of Kharkiv came under attack. As a result of the shelling, apartment buildings, private houses, cars, and enterprises were damaged.

Let us remind you

On Tuesday evening, April 29, Kharkiv was attacked by enemy drones. As of 0:38, the number of victims was 39, including children and a pregnant woman.

