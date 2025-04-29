Enemy UAV attack in Dnipro: one dead, houses damaged

One person died in Dnipro as a result of an enemy attack. This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak, UNN informs.

Details

According to him, Dnipro was subjected to a massive UAV attack.

There are several fires in the city. Private houses were damaged. One death is currently known. Information is being clarified - Lysak wrote.

He urged the people of Dnipro to stay in a safe place and take care of themselves.

Reminder

In Dnipro, late in the evening on Tuesday, April 29, several explosions were heard. According to local public pages, the city is under attack by enemy "shaheds". One of the drones hit a residential building.

