Enemy UAV attack in Dnipro: one dead, houses damaged
Kyiv • UNN
As a result of a massive UAV attack in Dnipro, fires broke out and private houses were damaged. One person is known to have died,
One person died in Dnipro as a result of an enemy attack. This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak, UNN informs.
Details
According to him, Dnipro was subjected to a massive UAV attack.
There are several fires in the city. Private houses were damaged. One death is currently known. Information is being clarified
He urged the people of Dnipro to stay in a safe place and take care of themselves.
Reminder
In Dnipro, late in the evening on Tuesday, April 29, several explosions were heard. According to local public pages, the city is under attack by enemy "shaheds". One of the drones hit a residential building.
Drone strike on Kharkiv: the number of victims is constantly increasing29.04.25, 23:32 • 860 views