Drone strike on Kharkiv: the number of victims is constantly increasing

Kyiv • UNN

 • 722 views

As a result of the enemy drone attack on Kharkiv on April 29, 20 people were injured. 16 strikes were recorded on multi-story buildings, private houses and civilian infrastructure.

Drone strike on Kharkiv: the number of victims is constantly increasing

The number of victims as a result of the enemy attack on Kharkiv is constantly growing. This is reported by UNN.

Details

The head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration, Oleg Synegubov, reported that as of 23:29, 20 people were injured to varying degrees as a result of the attack by enemy drones.

The number of victims in Kharkiv may increase

- said Sinegubov.

In turn, the mayor of Kharkiv, Igor Terekhov, said that the city was hit 16 times.

Multi-storey and private houses, a medical facility, and civilian infrastructure were damaged. At the moment, 20 injured peaceful Kharkiv residents, according to preliminary information, some of them are seriously injured

- wrote Terekhov.

Let us remind you

In Dnipro, late in the evening on Tuesday, April 29, several explosions rang out. According to local public pages, the city is under attack by enemy "shaheds". Preliminarily, one of the drones hit a residential building.

Drone attack on Kharkiv, explosions heard - OVA29.04.25, 22:19 • 3466 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War
Oleh Syniehubov
Ihor Terekhov
Kharkiv
