Drone attack on Kharkiv, explosions heard - OVA

The Russian army is attacking Kharkiv with drones, explosions are heard in the city. This was announced by the head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration, Oleg Syniehubov, reports UNN.

According to him, preliminarily, the Slobidskyi, Saltivskyi, and Shevchenkivskyi districts are under attack.

