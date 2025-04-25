Drone attack on Kharkiv: the enemy attacked the territory of enterprises, fires broke out
Kyiv • UNN
On the night of April 25, Kharkiv was attacked by enemy UAVs, several hits were recorded on the territory of enterprises. As a result of the attack, fires broke out, information about casualties is being clarified.
Kharkiv was attacked by enemy UAVs on the night of Friday, April 25. This is reported by UNN with reference to the city's mayor Ihor Terekhov.
Details
According to him, there were several hits on the territory of enterprises, which caused fires.
Be careful, the air attack on Kharkiv continues
In turn, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Synyehubov, reported that several explosions were heard in Kharkiv.
"Information on victims and consequences of the hit is being clarified. Stay in safe places until the alarm is over!" - wrote Synyehubov.
We will remind
On the night of April 24, Kharkiv was attacked by cruise missiles, as a result of which two people were injured. One of the strikes hit a densely built-up area, damaging windows in high-rise buildings.
Explosions heard in Kharkiv: the city is attacked by enemy "shaheds"25.04.25, 00:22 • 970 views