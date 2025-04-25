Drone attack on Kharkiv: the enemy attacked the territory of enterprises, fires broke out

Kharkiv was attacked by enemy UAVs on the night of Friday, April 25. This is reported by UNN with reference to the city's mayor Ihor Terekhov.

Details

According to him, there were several hits on the territory of enterprises, which caused fires.

Be careful, the air attack on Kharkiv continues - wrote Terekhov.

In turn, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Synyehubov, reported that several explosions were heard in Kharkiv.

"Information on victims and consequences of the hit is being clarified. Stay in safe places until the alarm is over!" - wrote Synyehubov.

We will remind

On the night of April 24, Kharkiv was attacked by cruise missiles, as a result of which two people were injured. One of the strikes hit a densely built-up area, damaging windows in high-rise buildings.

