Explosions heard in Kharkiv: the city is attacked by enemy "shaheds"

Several explosions occurred in Kharkiv on the night of Friday, April 25. This is reported by UNN with reference to local authorities.

Details

In particular, at 0:14, the mayor of Kharkiv, Ihor Terekhov, noted that the city is under attack by enemy "Shaheds".

Two explosions were heard, there are still drones in the air - wrote Terekhov.

Later, this information was confirmed by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov.

"Explosions are heard in Kharkiv! The threat of strike UAVs remains. Take care of yourself!" - Syniehubov urged.

Let us remind you

On the night of April 24, Kharkiv was attacked by cruise missiles, as a result of which two people were injured. One of the strikes hit a densely built-up area, damaging windows in high-rise buildings.

