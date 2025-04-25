Explosions heard in Kharkiv: the city is attacked by enemy "shaheds"

$41.670.15
ukenru
russia, preliminarily, struck Kyiv with a North Korean ballistic missile, intelligence services are checking the details - Zelensky
06:25 PM • 12196 views

Exclusive
04:02 PM • 32756 views

The Ministry of Economy responded to whether changes are planned regarding the rules for booking employees

April 24, 12:42 PM • 48127 views

"Volodymyr, STOP!" Trump stated that he is not satisfied with Russian strikes on Kyiv

April 24, 11:00 AM • 65758 views

European diplomats react to massive Russian attack on Kyiv on April 24

April 23, 05:58 PM • 160815 views

Ukrainian delegation met with Kellogg: what they talked about

April 23, 03:00 PM • 180055 views

A meeting of officials from the coalition of the willing regarding the war in Ukraine took place in London. The Presidential Office revealed the details

April 23, 02:18 PM • 253072 views

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

Exclusive
April 23, 01:00 PM • 111015 views

Burial at the military memorial cemetery: when will the schedule be and at what stage is the construction

Exclusive
April 23, 12:40 PM • 200143 views

NABUgate: Lawyers demand that NABU change the group of detectives - "from PR people to professionals"

Exclusive
April 23, 12:29 PM • 62346 views

Earthquake in Istanbul: Ministry of Foreign Affairs says that Ukrainians have not contacted the consulate

Publications
Exclusives
Publications

“Trakhtibidokh”, forensics and analytics since 2018: a master class in reforming the pharmaceutical market from the National Academy of Legal Sciences of Ukraine

April 24, 11:00 AM • 85586 views

April 23, 02:18 PM • 253072 views

There is only one way out - Zyma "to the exit," or why the chief lawyer of the NBU should leave his post

April 23, 01:44 PM • 146471 views

Exclusive

April 23, 12:40 PM • 200143 views

Seize the land - destroy science: why NAAS lands cannot be transferred to the State Property Fund

April 23, 11:46 AM • 150592 views
Продаж Lexus LC 2019
Explosions heard in Kharkiv: the city is attacked by enemy "shaheds"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 130 views

Explosions were heard in Kharkiv on the night of April 25. The city was attacked by enemy drones, there is a threat of new strikes.

Explosions heard in Kharkiv: the city is attacked by enemy "shaheds"

Several explosions occurred in Kharkiv on the night of Friday, April 25. This is reported by UNN with reference to local authorities.

Details

In particular, at 0:14, the mayor of Kharkiv, Ihor Terekhov, noted that the city is under attack by enemy "Shaheds".

Two explosions were heard, there are still drones in the air

- wrote Terekhov.

Later, this information was confirmed by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov.

"Explosions are heard in Kharkiv! The threat of strike UAVs remains. Take care of yourself!" - Syniehubov urged.

Let us remind you

On the night of April 24, Kharkiv was attacked by cruise missiles, as a result of which two people were injured. One of the strikes hit a densely built-up area, damaging windows in high-rise buildings.

Shot a soldier, committed sabotage and prepared the murder of the head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration: the court scheduled the case for consideration16.04.25, 20:46 • 3838 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War
Oleh Syniehubov
Ihor Terekhov
Kharkiv
