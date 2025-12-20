$42.340.00
"One person thinks about himself, and an entire nation suffers": Zelenskyy on Hungary blocking Ukraine's EU accession

Kyiv • UNN

 • 120 views

President Zelenskyy stated that Viktor Orban is blocking Ukraine's EU accession due to an election campaign, realizing that membership is a guarantee of security. Kyiv and EU leaders consider membership in the bloc a strong security factor.

"One person thinks about himself, and an entire nation suffers": Zelenskyy on Hungary blocking Ukraine's EU accession

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán understands that Ukraine's membership in the European Union is a guarantee of its security, while blocking this process is related to the election campaign in Hungary. This was stated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during an online conversation with journalists on Saturday, reports UNN.

Details

According to him, Kyiv considers EU membership to be an integral security guarantee, and many European leaders share the same opinion.

Orbán clearly understands that for us it is a security guarantee. But for him, our EU membership today, I believe – after all, these electoral races, the election process – I think he is primarily thinking about himself

- said the head of state.

He emphasized that Ukraine and the leadership of the European Union - in particular, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President António Costa - consider membership in the bloc a very strong security factor.

"Everything will be fine, and no one can stop our path, because Ukrainians have a solution. We are moving forward," Zelenskyy summarized.

Recall

President Zelenskyy commented on the EU's decision to provide Ukraine with 90 billion euros for 2026-2027 without using frozen Russian assets. He noted that this decision will affect peace negotiations, as points regarding reconstruction and Russian assets were envisioned in peace agreements.

If the US does not stop Russia, Europe plans to engage in direct dialogue with Putin - Zelenskyy after a conversation with Macron20.12.25, 22:20 • 1620 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
