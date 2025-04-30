UN: Russia has intensified attacks on Ukraine during peace talks

$41.740.01
BEB is investigating cases of tax evasion and smuggling in the field of electronics trade
April 29, 03:28 PM • 83741 views

April 29, 03:14 PM • 97542 views

"Return to Stalinism": lawyer Kravets on NABU's pressure on the bar, wiretapping and reports to foreigners

April 29, 03:11 PM • 71759 views

Held in a camp for six years: the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine evacuated a Ukrainian woman and her two children from Syria

April 29, 01:48 PM • 98156 views

TCR servicemen without combat experience will be sent to fighting units - General Staff

April 29, 11:06 AM • 90612 views

We have already lost the opportunity to purchase seeds from Ukrainian producers - expert

April 29, 10:23 AM • 78772 views

Electricity tariff will remain unchanged until the end of October - Shmyhal

April 29, 09:35 AM • 73290 views

Construction of the metro to Vynohradar: the developer responded whether the pipe breakthrough will affect the pace

April 29, 08:02 AM • 150613 views

World Football Day: victories and defeats of the Ukrainian national team in a year

April 29, 07:23 AM • 149218 views

The first hundred days of Trump's presidency: what they were remembered for and what to expect in the future

April 29, 07:19 AM • 129786 views

Behind the guise of science - the interests of a pharmaceutical giant: how the Academy of Legal Sciences covered up the pressure on the pharmacy business

Publications
Exclusives
Peace talks have stalled: Putin continues to demand partially occupied Ukrainian territories - Bloomberg

April 29, 06:14 PM • 6386 views

Clashes Erupt Between India and Pakistan Along Border - Clash Report

April 29, 06:57 PM • 5676 views

Trump expressed a desire to become the new Pope

April 29, 07:47 PM • 9660 views

Trump summed up the results of 100 days of presidency: main theses

12:21 AM • 13657 views

Air raid alert across Ukraine: threat of missile attack from MiG-31K

12:32 AM • 7448 views
"Mommy's rules". Transparency International Ukraine revealed the motives why the ARMA leadership is disrupting changes in the agency

April 29, 03:56 PM • 66424 views

April 29, 03:28 PM • 83741 views

April 29, 08:02 AM • 150613 views

April 29, 07:23 AM • 149218 views

April 29, 07:19 AM • 129786 views
Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Oleh Syniehubov

Ihor Terekhov

Olha Stefanishyna

Ukraine

United States

Kharkiv

Kyiv

Dnipro

"Creed" has grossed over $160 million worldwide in two weekends: in the US, Ryan Coogler's new film has pushed "Minecraft" out of the way

April 28, 01:22 PM • 59911 views

"Harry Potter" film saga star Rupert Grint becomes a father for the second time

April 28, 08:56 AM • 77316 views

OutKast, Cyndi Lauper, and The White Stripes to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

April 28, 08:46 AM • 74688 views

Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch

April 26, 02:39 PM • 180365 views

Kanye West launched his first stream on Twitch and was banned within minutes for sieg heil

April 25, 03:56 PM • 91147 views
Shahed-136

Fox News

The Washington Post

M1 Abrams

Boeing Starliner

UN: Russia has intensified attacks on Ukraine during peace talks

Kyiv • UNN

 • 202 views

The UN Deputy Secretary-General stated that Russia has intensified its attacks on Ukraine, despite peace talks. The number of civilian casualties is increasing, threatening stability in Europe.

UN: Russia has intensified attacks on Ukraine during peace talks

Russia has intensified attacks on Ukraine - against the background of peace talks. This was stated by the UN Under-Secretary-General for Political Affairs Rosemary DiCarlo during a meeting of the UN Security Council, UNN reports.

Details

In particular, she noted that at least 151 civilians were killed and another 697 injured in April alone. According to her, this figure is even higher than in March, when the number of victims was 1.5 times higher than in February.

In recent weeks, we have witnessed increased efforts to involve the parties in negotiations. These initiatives give hope for progress in achieving a ceasefire and, ultimately, a peaceful settlement. At the same time, we continue to witness the continuous shelling of Ukrainian cities

- said DiCarlo.

She added that Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine "is a flagrant challenge to fundamental principles that threatens stability in Europe and the international order in general."

Let us remind you

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Maryana Betsa stated during a meeting of the UN Security Council that Ukraine wants peace like no one else, but is not ready to accept it at any cost. According to her, any future agreements must comply with Ukraine's "red lines".

"We want to see the end of the war": the UN reacted to Putin's statement about a "ceasefire" for three days29.04.25, 13:24 • 2632 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

WarPolitics
Ukraine
