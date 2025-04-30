UN: Russia has intensified attacks on Ukraine during peace talks

Russia has intensified attacks on Ukraine - against the background of peace talks. This was stated by the UN Under-Secretary-General for Political Affairs Rosemary DiCarlo during a meeting of the UN Security Council, UNN reports.

Details

In particular, she noted that at least 151 civilians were killed and another 697 injured in April alone. According to her, this figure is even higher than in March, when the number of victims was 1.5 times higher than in February.

In recent weeks, we have witnessed increased efforts to involve the parties in negotiations. These initiatives give hope for progress in achieving a ceasefire and, ultimately, a peaceful settlement. At the same time, we continue to witness the continuous shelling of Ukrainian cities - said DiCarlo.

She added that Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine "is a flagrant challenge to fundamental principles that threatens stability in Europe and the international order in general."

Let us remind you

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Maryana Betsa stated during a meeting of the UN Security Council that Ukraine wants peace like no one else, but is not ready to accept it at any cost. According to her, any future agreements must comply with Ukraine's "red lines".

