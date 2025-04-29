$41.740.01
BEB is investigating cases of tax evasion and smuggling in the field of electronics trade
Exclusive
03:28 PM • 37812 views

BEB is investigating cases of tax evasion and smuggling in the field of electronics trade

Exclusive
03:14 PM • 39252 views

“Return to Stalinism”: lawyer Kravets on NABU's pressure on the bar, wiretapping and reports to foreigners

03:11 PM • 33410 views

Held in a camp for six years: the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine evacuated a Ukrainian woman and her two children from Syria

01:48 PM • 57875 views

TCR servicemen without combat experience will be sent to fighting units - General Staff

Exclusive
April 29, 11:06 AM • 60660 views

We have already lost the opportunity to purchase seeds from Ukrainian producers - expert

April 29, 10:23 AM • 63457 views

Electricity tariff will remain unchanged until the end of October - Shmyhal

Exclusive
April 29, 09:35 AM • 62129 views

Construction of the metro to Vynohradar: the developer responded whether the pipe breakthrough will affect the pace

April 29, 08:02 AM • 123792 views

World Football Day: victories and defeats of the Ukrainian national team in a year

April 29, 07:23 AM • 122566 views

The first hundred days of Trump's presidency: what they were remembered for and what to expect in the future

Exclusive
April 29, 07:19 AM • 106731 views

Behind the guise of science - the interests of a pharmaceutical giant: how the Academy of Legal Sciences covered up the pressure on the pharmacy business

“Mommy's rules”. Transparency International Ukraine revealed the motives why the ARMA leadership is disrupting changes in the agency

Kyiv • UNN

 • 21022 views

Despite statements about transformation, the ARMA leadership is actively resisting draft law No. 12374-d, which should reform the management system of seized property due to unwillingness to lose control.

“Mommy's rules”. Transparency International Ukraine revealed the motives why the ARMA leadership is disrupting changes in the agency

Despite громкие заявления о "успешной трансформации" Агентства из розыска и менеджмента активов, руководство ведомства оказывает активное сопротивление законопроекту №12374-д, который должен реформировать систему управления арестованного имущества. Как объясняют в Transparency International Ukraine, причиной такого сопротивления вероятно является нежелание потерять контроль над действующей моделью работы, пишет УНН.

Details

Recently, Olena Duma again criticized draft law №12374-d on the reform of ARMA, which has already been supported by the parliament in the first reading. She stated that the document "contains politically motivated norms" and "may harm the entire anti-corruption infrastructure." At the same time, she called her work in ARMA "a real breakthrough." At the same time, the head of the anti-corruption committee of the Verkhovna Rada Anastasia Radina believes that Olena Duma and her colleagues "deliberately spread false information" regarding the draft law on the reform of ARMA in order to preserve the existing ineffective system.

According to Kateryna Ryzhenko, Deputy Executive Director of TI Ukraine, the closer the Verkhovna Rada gets to adopting draft law №12374-d on ARMA reform, the more aggressive the agency's position becomes.

She pointed out that the negative tone of ARMA's communication became especially evident from mid-April, after another public discussion of the draft law - since then, the number of "frankly categorical and even aggressive messages" regarding draft law №12374-d has increased significantly. 

An analysis of ARMA's sufficiently active public communication showed that the main thing for the body is not so much the introduction of necessary changes, but the need for the current leadership not to be prevented from continuing to do what it is already doing. That is why, in its publications, the Agency mostly insists that it has been transforming since 2023 (this is the main thesis of all ARMA's communication in recent months) 

- Kateryna Ryzhenko noted.

TI Ukraine also noted that ARMA manipulates in its public statements regarding draft law №12374-d. Among other things, the agency criticizes the outdated version of the draft law instead of the current version and uses manipulative statements about the project's non-compliance with the CPC requirements.

Overall, it seems that the real reason for ARMA's resistance to the new draft law 12374-d is the reluctance to introduce and implement effective and clear asset management mechanisms, as well as additional transparency and control mechanisms. At the same time, the Agency's management began to articulate theses about the "political coloring" of the ARMA reform, which is generally strange, because draft law №12374-d solves real problems that were pointed out by the Agency itself, the Accounting Chamber, other institutions and expert organizations, and international partners. In the context of the war and economic challenges facing Ukraine, such changes are necessary to ensure maximum benefit from seized assets 

- Kateryna Ryzhenko emphasized.

ARMA Head Olena Duma immediately responded to TI Ukraine's position in her own style. In her comment, she traditionally accused critics of "ignoring open doors" and stated that the adoption of draft law №12374-d is a "threat to the anti-corruption and law enforcement system."

Publicly announcing a reform does not mean its actual implementation. Draft Law 12374-d is a declaration and a threat to the anti-corruption and law enforcement systems. Transferring to the law what ARMA is already successfully doing will not add success to the country before the European Union 

- Olena Duma said.

Reminder

Recently, Olena Duma again criticized draft law №12374-d on the reform of ARMA, which has already been supported by the parliament in the first reading. She stated that the document "contains politically motivated norms" and "may harm the entire anti-corruption infrastructure." At the same time, she called her work in ARMA "a real breakthrough." At the same time, the head of the anti-corruption committee of the Verkhovna Rada Anastasia Radina believes that Olena Duma and her colleagues "deliberately spread false information" about the draft law on the reform of ARMA in order to preserve the existing ineffective system.

Earlier, Anastasia Radina noted that maintaining a constructive dialogue with ARMA is constantly complicated by manipulation. She cited three examples that demonstrate how the agency distorts data about its activities. Radina cited the case when the anti-corruption committee asked ARMA how many assets they have and how many of them have been transferred to management? The agency reported that there are 69,000 assets in the register and 36,000 have been transferred to management, which is about 47%. However, a detailed analysis revealed that 20,000 of these 36,000 assets are movable property of Mezhyhiria, including bottles of wine, furniture and documents, which have no independent economic value.

In response, ARMA Head Olena Duma called on MP Radina to "analyze information."

Later, Anastasia Radina published an analysis of ARMA's work under Duma's leadership and noted that during her year and a half in office, she concluded only seven contracts that generated income as of the end of 2024. 

In addition, according to the head of the anti-corruption committee, despite the presence of dozens of seized commercial facilities in the portfolio of the Asset Recovery and Management Agency, most of the income to the state in 2024 was provided by two state-owned enterprises, not by ARMA tenders.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

