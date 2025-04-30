$41.740.01
BEB is investigating cases of tax evasion and smuggling in the field of electronics trade
April 29, 03:28 PM • 76383 views

BEB is investigating cases of tax evasion and smuggling in the field of electronics trade

April 29, 03:14 PM • 83551 views

“Return to Stalinism”: lawyer Kravets on NABU's pressure on the bar, wiretapping and reports to foreigners

April 29, 03:11 PM • 66304 views

Held in a camp for six years: the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine evacuated a Ukrainian woman and her two children from Syria

April 29, 01:48 PM • 92629 views

TCR servicemen without combat experience will be sent to fighting units - General Staff

April 29, 11:06 AM • 86936 views

We have already lost the opportunity to purchase seeds from Ukrainian producers - expert

April 29, 10:23 AM • 77473 views

Electricity tariff will remain unchanged until the end of October - Shmyhal

April 29, 09:35 AM • 72368 views

Construction of the metro to Vynohradar: the developer responded whether the pipe breakthrough will affect the pace

April 29, 08:02 AM • 147777 views

World Football Day: victories and defeats of the Ukrainian national team in a year

April 29, 07:23 AM • 146242 views

The first hundred days of Trump's presidency: what they were remembered for and what to expect in the future

April 29, 07:19 AM • 127156 views

Behind the guise of science - the interests of a pharmaceutical giant: how the Academy of Legal Sciences covered up the pressure on the pharmacy business

Trump summed up the results of 100 days of presidency: main theses

Kyiv • UNN

 • 248 views

President Trump spoke in Michigan, calling the first 100 days of his second term a "revolution of common sense." He emphasized strengthening borders, economic deals, and low taxes.

Trump summed up the results of 100 days of presidency: main theses

US President Donald Trump spoke at a rally in Michigan, during which he summed up the 100 days of his tenure. This is reported by UNN.

Details

Among other things, the head of the White House called the first 100 days of his second term "a revolution of common sense."

We are for common sense. We like strong borders, good education, we like low interest rates. We like to be able to buy a beautiful car. We want a strong army and low taxes

- he said.

Trump said that his administration set a record for the lowest number of illegal border crossings with the United States, and that even "fake media" is reporting on it.

The Biden administration allowed immigrants to rape and kill Americans. I can report that this terrible betrayal is over

- assured the US President.

Trump's rating is falling rapidly due to political decisions: Washington Post poll27.04.25, 17:23 • 5071 view

He also commented on new tariffs - in particular, the imposed duties with China. According to him, this will strengthen the US economy.

We get along with China. I think everything will work out. They want to make a deal. We will make a deal. It will be a fair deal

- Trump promised.

Let's add that the speech of the US President lasted about an hour and a half.

Let us remind you

US President Donald Trump said that he himself would like to become the new Pope. This was the answer of the head of the White House to the question of who he would like to see at the head of the Holy See.

"This is a fake": Trump reacted to media polls about his rating29.04.25, 12:29 • 6008 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
Donald Trump
United States
