Trump summed up the results of 100 days of presidency: main theses

US President Donald Trump spoke at a rally in Michigan, during which he summed up the 100 days of his tenure. This is reported by UNN.

Among other things, the head of the White House called the first 100 days of his second term "a revolution of common sense."

We are for common sense. We like strong borders, good education, we like low interest rates. We like to be able to buy a beautiful car. We want a strong army and low taxes - he said.

Trump said that his administration set a record for the lowest number of illegal border crossings with the United States, and that even "fake media" is reporting on it.

The Biden administration allowed immigrants to rape and kill Americans. I can report that this terrible betrayal is over - assured the US President.

He also commented on new tariffs - in particular, the imposed duties with China. According to him, this will strengthen the US economy.

We get along with China. I think everything will work out. They want to make a deal. We will make a deal. It will be a fair deal - Trump promised.

Let's add that the speech of the US President lasted about an hour and a half.

