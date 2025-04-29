"This is a fake": Trump reacted to media polls about his rating

US President Donald Trump said that the polls of American media regarding his (Trump's - ed.) rating are "fake". He wrote about this on the Truth Social social network, UNN reports.

Details

According to Trump, his current administration is working "better than ever." At the same time, he did not specify which publications regarding his rating outraged him.

The first hundred days of Trump's presidency: what they were remembered for and what to expect in the future

The polls of the lying media, like these fake news themselves, are fake! We are doing great, better than ever before – Trump wrote.

Let us remind you

According to Washington Post survey data, US President Donald Trump's rating is falling among citizens of the country and began to fall sharply due to his political decisions. According to the survey results, 39% of American adults are satisfied with Trump's actions. 55% of respondents generally disapprove of his activities, and 44% of respondents "strongly disapprove" of the work of the US President.

At the same time, according to The New York Times, Trump's approval rating fell to approximately 45% from 52% a week after he took office. But according to Reuters, Trump's rating fell to 42%.