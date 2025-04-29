The first hundred days of Trump's presidency: what they were remembered for and what to expect in the future

President Donald Trump celebrates the first hundred days of his second term, declaring incredible success in both domestic and foreign policy. How will these first hundred days be remembered by the rest of the world, including Ukraine, the correspondent of UNN investigated.

Top 10 quotes from Donald Trump

1. On increasing tariffs for other countries: "All these countries are calling and kissing my ass. They are dying to make a deal: "Please, please, sir, make a deal. I'll do anything, sir."

Donald Trump's customs policy has become a kind of calling card of his second term. It has already radically changed the entire system of international relations and economic interaction between entire continents. How this will all end – time will tell, but it will definitely not be the same as before.

Trump believes he is "saving" Ukraine from the Russian Federation

2. About the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy: ""A dictator without elections", who "has no cards"".

Declaring his desire to end Russia's war against Ukraine as soon as possible, Trump took a tough stance specifically towards the Ukrainian leader, trying to put pressure on him. Trump argued this strategy by saying that Ukraine is supposedly weak and should agree to the conditions he set.

3. About the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin "Maybe he doesn't want to end the war."

One way or another, harsh reality forced even Trump to doubt that Putin wants an end to the war…

4. Reaction to another Russian attack on Kyiv: VOLODYMYR, STOP!

After the Russian missile attack on Kyiv on April 24, Trump seemed to lose his temper and emotionally called on Putin to stop the shelling. However, it does not seem that he was listened to…

"The first glimmer of hope": Sullivan commented on the meeting between Trump and Zelenskyy in St. Peter's Cathedral

5. About Ukraine: "I think I'm saving this country. I think this country would be crushed very quickly. It's a big war machine."

Trump actively uses Russian narratives in his rhetoric regarding Ukraine. He is convinced that our state would have already been destroyed if Russia wanted to. How can one not remember "Kyiv in three days"…

6. About Russia's war against Ukraine: "Ukraine and Russia are not our lives, but it could end in World War III."

Trump is trying to end Russia's war against Ukraine. At least, he understands that this war can go far beyond the borders of our state, because Putin's appetites know no bounds.

7. About Ukraine's position in negotiations: "Today I heard: "Oh, we weren't invited." Well, you had three years. You shouldn't have started it. You could have made a deal."

Trump is obsessed with the idea that there would have been no war if he had been president in 2022. And looking for the guilty, he accused our state of not wanting to negotiate with Russia.

Trump will postpone tariffs after appeals from automakers: Bloomberg announced details of the agreement

8. About the annexation of Canada: "Canada should become our coveted 51st state."

From the first days of his second term, Trump has been actively raising the topic of Canada joining the United States and declares that prosperity and, most importantly, no customs duties await this country in their composition.

9. About the acquisition of Greenland: "And we must have it. I don't like talking about it, but we'll have to have it."

Trump also became obsessed with the idea of buying Greenland from Denmark. This initiative not only seriously damaged relations between the United States and Denmark, but also significantly affected relations between the United States and other partners.

10. About the European Union: "The European Union was created to deceive the United States."

Even during his first term, Trump emphasized that Europe should invest more in its defense. In his opinion, the EU is simply using the US and does not want to invest in its development on its own. This policy forced EU leaders to review their economic and security strategy, because the US made it clear that they are moving away from European partners.

What will Trump's next 100 days be like

This week, President Donald Trump and his administration will highlight the achievements of his first 100 days in office, while looking to the future, focusing on trade deals and peace talks, White House officials said.

After a series of changes that shocked both allies and opponents of the United States, one White House official, speaking on condition of anonymity, told Reuters that Trump has "torpedoes" prepared, but did not explain exactly what they are.

Since taking office on January 20, Trump has introduced sweeping changes to a wide range of U.S. domestic and foreign policy priorities. He has overturned the global economic order with tariffs, shrunk the federal government with job cuts, and ended diversity programs in the public and private sectors.

Courts have stalled some of Trump's actions, drawing criticism from his allies and rebukes from the White House that these judges are thwarting the will of the head of the executive branch and the people who elected him.

In Europe and Ukraine, there are fears that Trump may withdraw from "peace talks" - FT

While Trump will continue to wage war on the courts and the government bureaucracy that his team sees as too bloated and out of step with his worldview, another official told Reuters he will focus more on trade deals and peace talks over the next 100 days.

This year, the president launched an all-out trade war with numerous countries before largely suspending reciprocal tariffs to allow negotiations with individual countries. His administration hopes to reach agreements within 90 days.

Experts are convinced that this is extremely unlikely, noting that Trump has not yet concluded any agreements. His rhetoric regarding negotiations, especially with China, remains quite aggressive and does not contribute to the establishment of new relations in a constructive way.

Next month, the president will make an extended trip abroad, visiting Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates, and will continue to push for peace in Russia's war against Ukraine. Trump promised to resolve this conflict on "day one," but peace has not been achieved. At the same time, Trump finally admitted that Putin may not want the war to end. Perhaps this will lead to the formation of a more constructive strategy towards Ukraine by the head of the White House.