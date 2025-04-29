$41.740.01
Trump will postpone tariffs after appeals from automakers: Bloomberg announced details of the agreement

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1016 views

The US President will postpone tariffs on imported auto parts and steel/aluminum. This is done to avoid double taxation and stimulate production in the US.

Trump will postpone tariffs after appeals from automakers: Bloomberg announced details of the agreement

US President Donald Trump will propose a deferral of tariffs after an appeal from automakers. This was reported by Bloomberg, reports UNN.

Details

According to the publication, this step by Trump will remove some fees on foreign parts for cars and trucks manufactured in the United States. Imported cars will also receive a deferral from individual tariffs on aluminum and steel, which is an attempt to prevent the imposition of multiple fees on top of each other.

This agreement is a great victory for the president's trade policy regarding the reward of companies engaged in production in the United States. It also provides opportunities for manufacturers who are willing to invest in America and expand their domestic production 

- said Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick.

The expected changes will occur shortly before the 25% tariff on foreign auto parts takes effect on May 3. This turn will also be the latest evolution in Trump's ever-changing trade strategy – he previously decided to suspend tariff increases on dozens of trading partners to allow time for negotiations.

In addition, Trump has a separate intention to ensure that imported cars are not subject to double duties, as well as pay other fees on steel and aluminum.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

EconomyPoliticsNews of the World
The New York Times
Bloomberg L.P.
Donald Trump
United States
