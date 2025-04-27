Trump’s Tariffs Will Have a Murky Impact on the Electric Vehicle Market - The New York Times

US President Trump's tariffs on imported cars and auto parts could slow the growth of electric vehicle prices. The New York Times reports, UNN reports.

Details

At the same time, these tariffs may also benefit some electric models manufactured in the United States, such as the Tesla Model Y or Volkswagen ID.4.

Electric vehicles will become even more expensive, but prices for Tesla and some other models may not increase as much as prices for some conventional cars. These models have the least amount of imported parts and, therefore, are the least vulnerable to tariffs, the publication says.

However, tariffs may lead to a sharp increase in the cost of batteries and other components. This may lead to an increase in the popularity of products from Chinese manufacturers.

As The New York Times notes, due to rising prices, some suppliers of auto parts risk going bankrupt, which will lead to a serious shortage of materials. In addition, the raw materials used to produce electric vehicles are supplied to the United States from other countries, including China and Mexico, and Trump's tariffs may negatively affect the process of creating new models.

