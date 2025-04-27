Trump’s Tariffs Will Have a Murky Impact on the Electric Vehicle Market - The New York Times

$41.690.00
47.420.00
ukenru
About 40-45 Ukrainian athletes will be able to win Olympic licenses for the right to participate in the Winter Olympic Games - NOC
Exclusive
04:20 PM • 1808 views

About 40-45 Ukrainian athletes will be able to win Olympic licenses for the right to participate in the Winter Olympic Games - NOC

Exclusive
April 27, 05:03 AM • 22708 views

Anniversary of "Ramstein": challenges and transformations that the format has undergone

April 26, 02:39 PM • 73024 views

Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch

April 26, 11:58 AM • 70132 views

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine refuted Russian claims about the end of fighting in the Kursk region: the operation continues

April 26, 11:19 AM • 53245 views

"We hope for a result from all the things that were said": Zelenskyy called the meeting with Trump "good"

Exclusive
April 26, 04:00 AM • 114487 views

Day of the Chornobyl Tragedy: All About the Environmental Disaster

April 25, 07:37 PM • 61992 views

Meetings may take place in the coming days that should bring silence closer to Ukraine - Zelensky

April 25, 07:10 PM • 50749 views

Delayed by at least three weeks: Trump says Ukraine has not signed a mineral agreement

Exclusive
April 25, 11:13 AM • 50684 views

Departure of Ukrainians abroad: sociologist talks about new trends

April 25, 10:48 AM • 54151 views

Ukraine has not received official signals from the US about their withdrawal from the peace process - Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+9°
2.5m/s
34%
759 mm
Popular news

Zhytomyr region under drone attack: houses damaged, police officers injured

April 27, 07:35 AM • 12178 views

India and Pakistan: Shooting continues on the line of control for the third night in a row

April 27, 08:02 AM • 27473 views

Pope Francis' tomb opened to visitors for the first time: details

April 27, 08:35 AM • 10931 views

Explosion in Iranian port: at least 25 dead, 800 injured

April 27, 09:19 AM • 19208 views

Duda on Zelenskyy and Trump's meeting: the most important thing is the interests of Poland and the Poles

April 27, 10:41 AM • 10292 views
Publications

Day of the Chornobyl Tragedy: All About the Environmental Disaster
Exclusive

April 26, 04:00 AM • 114487 views

Funeral of Pope Francis: who will attend the ceremony and how the mass will be held

April 25, 10:30 AM • 96324 views

Seeing off 2025: how to commemorate the dead and what are the safety measures this year

April 25, 05:56 AM • 125679 views

“Trakhtibidokh”, forensics and analytics since 2018: a master class in reforming the pharmaceutical market from the National Academy of Legal Sciences of Ukraine

April 24, 11:00 AM • 176143 views

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

April 23, 02:18 PM • 335673 views
Advertisement
Продаж Lexus LC 2019
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Pope Francis

Ursula von der Leyen

Emmanuel Macron

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Rome

Kyiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch

April 26, 02:39 PM • 73024 views

Kanye West launched his first stream on Twitch and was banned within minutes for sieg heil

April 25, 03:56 PM • 36767 views

Blake Lively appeared on the red carpet at the Time100 Gala in a dress by a Lebanese designer

April 25, 07:29 AM • 72732 views

Meghan Markle has revealed a new similarity between her children and Kate's children after being accused of copying George and Charlotte's wardrobe

April 24, 03:17 PM • 63977 views

Ben Affleck revealed why his children criticize his films, saying: "it's terrible!"

April 24, 02:13 PM • 67816 views
Actual

Facebook

Financial Times

Readiness 2030

Signal

KAB-250

Trump’s Tariffs Will Have a Murky Impact on the Electric Vehicle Market - The New York Times

Kyiv • UNN

 • 828 views

New tariffs may increase the cost of batteries and components, leading to the popularity of Chinese manufacturers. Prices for Tesla and some models may not increase as much.

Trump’s Tariffs Will Have a Murky Impact on the Electric Vehicle Market - The New York Times

US President Trump's tariffs on imported cars and auto parts could slow the growth of electric vehicle prices. The New York Times reports, UNN reports.

Details

At the same time, these tariffs may also benefit some electric models manufactured in the United States, such as the Tesla Model Y or Volkswagen ID.4.

Electric vehicles will become even more expensive, but prices for Tesla and some other models may not increase as much as prices for some conventional cars. These models have the least amount of imported parts and, therefore, are the least vulnerable to tariffs, the publication says.

However, tariffs may lead to a sharp increase in the cost of batteries and other components. This may lead to an increase in the popularity of products from Chinese manufacturers.

As The New York Times notes, due to rising prices, some suppliers of auto parts risk going bankrupt, which will lead to a serious shortage of materials. In addition, the raw materials used to produce electric vehicles are supplied to the United States from other countries, including China and Mexico, and Trump's tariffs may negatively affect the process of creating new models.

Trump delays tariffs: Apple and other tech stocks rise 14.04.25, 12:00 • 3681 view

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

EconomyNews of the WorldAuto
Tesla Model Y
Volkswagen
Mexico
Tesla, Inc.
Donald Trump
China
United States
Apple Inc.
Brent
$66.98
Bitcoin
$93,888.00
S&P 500
$5,515.95
Tesla
$285.47
Газ TTF
$32.43
Золото
$3,316.56
Ethereum
$1,793.58