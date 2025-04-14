Trump delays tariffs: Apple and other tech stocks rise

Due to the decision of the US President to postpone tariffs on certain electronic devices, the shares of Apple and some other technology companies have risen in the world. This is stated in the Financial Times material, reports UNN.

Details

Recently, the Donald Trump administration excluded smartphones and computers from the list of goods subject to import duties. This decision also applies to products manufactured in China - Trump set a tariff of 125% for them.

On Monday, April 14, global stock markets recovered. This happened despite the US warning that the postponement for consumer electronic devices would be temporary. In particular, futures on US and European stocks rose following Asian markets.

The recovery of stock markets is perceived as support for Apple and other technology companies that are heavily dependent on Chinese factories for the production of iPhones and other goods.

Recall

US President Donald Trump stated that the exclusion of electronics from duties is a temporary phenomenon. According to him, Chinese electronics are simply moved to another "basket" of tariffs.