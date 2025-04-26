Trump and Zelenskyy Met Before Pope's Funeral - Sky News

US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met before the funeral of Pope Francis, Vatican sources told Sky News, UNN reports.

Details

According to sources, they also agreed to meet after the funeral later today.

The meeting underscores the diplomatic opportunity that such an event provides, as world leaders and royalty from around the world gather in one small place, the publication writes.

Addition

The meeting took place after Trump said that a peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia is "very close".

Arriving in Rome, Trump announced the proximity of an agreement between Russia and Ukraine and called for an immediate end to the bloodshed