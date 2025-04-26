Arriving in Rome, Trump announced the proximity of an agreement between Russia and Ukraine and called for an immediate end to the bloodshed

President of the United States of America Donald Trump expects a productive day of negotiations with Russia and Ukraine after arriving in Rome, where the funeral of Pope Francis is to take place. The head of the White House wrote about this in his own social network Truth Social, reports UNN.

Details

According to President Donald Trump, most of the main points of the agreement have already been agreed upon, and both parties are ready to meet at the highest level to "finalize it." He stressed that the US will be there where needed to help end this "brutal and senseless war."

"They are very close to an agreement, and now both sides need to meet at a very high level to "finalize it." We will be there where needed to help facilitate the END of this brutal and senseless war! Stop the bloodshed, NOW," Trump wrote.

Recall

US President Donald Trump, heading to the Vatican to attend the funeral of Pope Francis, said he "may" meet there with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Trump on Ukraine and the Russian Federation: "coming along", but the situation is "very fragile"