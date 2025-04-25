$41.690.02
Departure of Ukrainians abroad: sociologist talks about new trends
Exclusive
11:13 AM • 12216 views

Departure of Ukrainians abroad: sociologist talks about new trends

10:48 AM • 21936 views

Ukraine has not received official signals from the US about their withdrawal from the peace process - Ministry of Foreign Affairs

10:30 AM • 27455 views

Funeral of Pope Francis: who will attend the ceremony and how the mass will be held

09:10 AM • 26881 views

Salaries will grow by 3-4% annually in 2025-2027 - NBU forecast

Exclusive
April 25, 07:40 AM • 33833 views

Blocking the ARMA reform threatens the receipt of funding from the EU: the MP placed responsibility on Duma

April 25, 05:56 AM • 67661 views

Seeing off 2025: how to commemorate the dead and what are the safety measures this year

April 24, 06:25 PM • 55826 views

russia, preliminarily, struck Kyiv with a North Korean ballistic missile, intelligence services are checking the details - Zelensky

Exclusive
April 24, 04:02 PM • 89903 views

The Ministry of Economy responded to whether changes are planned regarding the rules for booking employees

April 24, 12:42 PM • 86246 views

"Volodymyr, STOP!" Trump stated that he is not satisfied with Russian strikes on Kyiv

April 24, 11:00 AM • 98197 views

European diplomats react to massive Russian attack on Kyiv on April 24

Trump on Ukraine and the Russian Federation: "progressing", but the situation is "very fragile"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 342 views

Donald Trump said that things between Ukraine and Russia are "progressing", but the situation remains "very fragile". He blamed Biden and spoke positively about the deal.

Trump on Ukraine and the Russian Federation: "progressing", but the situation is "very fragile"

US President Donald Trump, speaking about Ukraine and the Russian Federation, indicated that things are "moving forward", but the situation is "very fragile". He told journalists this while heading to Rome for the funeral of the Pope tomorrow, writes UNN, citing Sky News.

Details

Trump reportedly said of Russia and Ukraine: "Moving forward, we hope," adding that the situation is "very fragile."

"None of this should have happened," he adds, again blaming his predecessor Joe Biden.

Trump has spoken positively about the deal over the past day, but Ukraine has rejected any idea of recognizing its territory as Russian, which appears to be part of Trump's peace proposal, the publication notes.

Crimea will remain with Russia, Zelensky understands this - Trump25.04.25, 14:20 • 3380 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPoliticsNews of the World
Donald Trump
Joe Biden
Ukraine
