Trump on Ukraine and the Russian Federation: "progressing", but the situation is "very fragile"

US President Donald Trump, speaking about Ukraine and the Russian Federation, indicated that things are "moving forward", but the situation is "very fragile". He told journalists this while heading to Rome for the funeral of the Pope tomorrow, writes UNN, citing Sky News.

Details

Trump reportedly said of Russia and Ukraine: "Moving forward, we hope," adding that the situation is "very fragile."

"None of this should have happened," he adds, again blaming his predecessor Joe Biden.

Trump has spoken positively about the deal over the past day, but Ukraine has rejected any idea of recognizing its territory as Russian, which appears to be part of Trump's peace proposal, the publication notes.

Crimea will remain with Russia, Zelensky understands this - Trump