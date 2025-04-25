Crimea will remain with Russia, Zelensky understands this - Trump

US President Donald Trump said that the temporarily occupied Crimean peninsula will remain under the control of Russia, and added that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy understands this. Trump said this in an interview with TIME, reports UNN.

"Well, Crimea went to the Russians. It was given to them by Barack Obama, not me. Given that, will they be able to get it back? They got their Russians. They had their submarines there long before any period we're talking about, for many years. People in Crimea speak mostly Russian. But it was done by Obama. It wasn't done by Trump," Trump said.

He stated that Russia would never have taken Crimea if he had been president in 2014.

"If Crimea stays with Russia - we should only talk about Crimea, because that's the only thing that's always mentioned. Crimea will stay with Russia. And Zelenskyy understands that, and everyone understands that he has been with them for a long time. He was with them long before Trump came along. Again, this is Obama's war. This is a war that should not have happened. I call it a war that should not have happened," Trump added.

