In 2026, the share of oil and gas revenues in Russia's federal budget will be less than 20%. This was reported by the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine (FIS) with reference to Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that Russian and Iranian oil producers are offering increasing discounts on their products to Chinese buyers. They are facing difficulties in selling it, and unsold stocks are accumulating on tankers in the open sea.

It is also indicated that more than 700 out of 1430 developers in Russia delivered new buildings with delays in 2025.

In Russia, due to problems with spare parts caused by sanctions, more than a third of long-haul aircraft, necessary for flights to the Far East and abroad, are not in operation. - stated the FIS.

They also added that the sale of instant food products in Russia decreased by 4% in 2025. The decline was driven by the key segment of the category - instant noodles, demand for which decreased by 15.9% over the year. The reason is that the average cost of a noodle package increased by 16% in 2025.

Recall

According to Bloomberg, Russian oil is currently selling at its largest discount on the international market in almost three years due to Western sanctions.

