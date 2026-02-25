$43.260.03
Zelenskyy discussed with Trump issues that negotiators will work on in Geneva on February 26
Exclusive
06:38 PM • 9494 views
Spanish police confirm arrest of alleged Portnov killerVideo
06:05 PM • 12408 views
There are already results of SBU cleansing and arrests - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
05:40 PM • 12394 views
US against strikes on Novorossiysk - why Trump forbids Ukraine from attacking Russia's vital facilities
04:34 PM • 13175 views
In Ukraine, pensions and insurance payments will be indexed by 12.1% starting March 1 - Svyrydenko
Exclusive
04:25 PM • 13448 views
Anomalous heat or continued frosts - what will the first month of spring be like?
Exclusive
February 25, 01:55 PM • 24290 views
We can talk about the investment climate in Ukraine when law enforcement officers protect businesses, not pressure them - MP
February 25, 12:46 PM • 17889 views
Russia uses nuclear threats as political pressure due to failures at the front - Zelenskyy
February 25, 12:28 PM • 17309 views
Commander of Logistics of the Air Force and the head of one of the regional SBU departments detained for corruption, $320,000 seized - Prosecutor General KravchenkoPhoto
Exclusive
February 25, 12:01 PM • 31942 views
After the Odrex clinic scandal, the Verkhovna Rada started discussing the reform of criminal liability for medical negligence
Russia's oil and gas revenues in the budget will decrease to less than 20% in 2026 - Foreign Intelligence Service

Kyiv • UNN

 • 110 views

The Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine reports that Russia's oil and gas revenues in the federal budget will amount to less than 20% in 2026. Russian oil producers are offering significant discounts to buyers from China.

Russia's oil and gas revenues in the budget will decrease to less than 20% in 2026 - Foreign Intelligence Service

In 2026, the share of oil and gas revenues in Russia's federal budget will be less than 20%. This was reported by the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine (FIS) with reference to Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that Russian and Iranian oil producers are offering increasing discounts on their products to Chinese buyers. They are facing difficulties in selling it, and unsold stocks are accumulating on tankers in the open sea.

It is also indicated that more than 700 out of 1430 developers in Russia delivered new buildings with delays in 2025.

In Russia, due to problems with spare parts caused by sanctions, more than a third of long-haul aircraft, necessary for flights to the Far East and abroad, are not in operation.

- stated the FIS.

They also added that the sale of instant food products in Russia decreased by 4% in 2025. The decline was driven by the key segment of the category - instant noodles, demand for which decreased by 15.9% over the year. The reason is that the average cost of a noodle package increased by 16% in 2025.

Recall

According to Bloomberg, Russian oil is currently selling at its largest discount on the international market in almost three years due to Western sanctions.

Russian banks are cutting loyalty programs and cashback payments due to the economic crisis – Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine21.02.26, 01:37 • 6896 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

EconomyPoliticsNews of the World
Sanctions
State budget
Energy
War in Ukraine
Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine