There is information about the enemy preparing new strikes on energy infrastructure - Shmyhal
06:27 PM • 10733 views
Hungary blocked €90 billion in aid for Ukraine - FT
February 20, 04:35 PM • 12238 views
Due to the thaw, water levels in Ukrainian rivers will rise: which regions may be flooded
February 20, 02:46 PM • 18049 views
Ukraine expects another round of trilateral talks in February, answers are ready and priorities are set - Zelenskyy
February 20, 01:29 PM • 20135 views
NBU ceases circulation of 1, 2, 5, and 10 hryvnia banknotes from 2003–2007 series
February 20, 12:53 PM • 20196 views
EU plans to adopt 20th package of sanctions against Russia next Monday - Kallas
February 20, 12:27 PM • 22974 views
Chinese drone exports to Russia use new route via Thailand - Bloomberg
Exclusive
February 20, 10:00 AM • 41187 views
Defence City offers advantages to defense industry enterprises but requires more flexible access conditions - expert
February 20, 09:43 AM • 14874 views
10,000 North Korean soldiers are now in Russia and are being trained in hybrid warfare - Zelenskyy
February 20, 07:56 AM • 21002 views
Ukraine's defense product exports could reach "several billion dollars" this year - NSDC Deputy Secretary
Russian banks are cutting loyalty programs and cashback payments due to the economic crisis – Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 98 views

The Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine has recorded the beginning of a systemic crisis in the Russian banking services market. It is expected that in 2026, loyalty programs and cashback payments will be sharply limited.

Russian banks are cutting loyalty programs and cashback payments due to the economic crisis – Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine

The Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine has recorded the beginning of a systemic crisis in the Russian banking services market, which will lead to a sharp restriction of loyalty programs in 2026. After a multi-year period of increasing payments, which reached 400 billion rubles in 2024, Russian credit organizations are forced to abandon aggressive competition for customers. This is reported by UNN.

Details

In recent years, Russian banks have actively increased cashback volumes: if in 2019 payments amounted to 99 billion rubles, by 2021 they grew to 141 billion. However, industry representatives admit that further customer stimulation using this model is becoming economically inefficient and unprofitable.

Russian VTB Bank initiated bankruptcy of "First Oil" group - intelligence20.02.26, 17:32 • 2952 views

In 2026, stricter requirements for receiving bonuses, a reduction in the percentage of cashback for purchases, and a complete cancellation of privileges for many categories of goods are expected to be introduced.

Consequences of the economic downturn for the financial sector

2026 could be a turning point for the loyalty program market in Russia: the period of generous cashback rewards is gradually coming to an end, and banks are moving to more restrained models of customer stimulation amid the economic downturn.

– summarize analysts of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine.

The change in the strategy of Russian banks indicates a deep transformation of the market, where the period of easy money and excessive incentives is a thing of the past. Banks are moving to the most restrained operating models, trying to maintain liquidity in conditions of an unstable national currency and limited access to external capital markets.

For ordinary Russians, this will mean an increase in the cost of account maintenance and the actual disappearance of additional income from using bank cards.

Russia's economy entered 2026 with a record regional budget deficit - Foreign Intelligence Service20.02.26, 16:12 • 2908 views

Stepan Haftko

EconomyNews of the World
Sanctions
Bank card
War in Ukraine
Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine