Orban intensifies anti-Ukrainian rhetoric ahead of elections and blocks EU aid to Kyiv

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has fully embraced an anti-Ukrainian campaign less than seven weeks before the elections, disrupting the latest European Union aid packages to Kyiv and sanctions against Moscow. - the publication writes.

It is noted that the prospect of a historic defeat that would end his 16-year rule, as Orbán's party is 20 points behind.

The nationalist leader's long-tested mastery of brinkmanship with the EU and its institutions usually culminates at the last moment in a change of course that the prime minister can sell domestically. But with weak domestic support, Orbán may not have enough leverage now to reverse the blocking of a €90 billion loan package for Ukraine and the 20th package of sanctions against Russia. - said a European diplomat.

The publication adds that Orbán's harsh statements towards Kyiv have been part of his strategy even before Russia's full-scale invasion, based on historical grievances and Budapest's ties with Moscow. He recently doubled down on his efforts, criticizing Ukraine and its EU supporters as warmongering politicians seeking to cut off energy supplies to Hungary, and promising to keep the country out of the war.

Orban announced the deployment of troops near power plants due to the halt of oil supplies

It is noted that the current dispute with Kyiv was triggered by a January attack that disabled the Druzhba oil pipeline, which transports Russian oil through western Ukraine to Hungary and Slovakia. Orbán and Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico accused Ukraine of delaying repairs and halting supplies; Kyiv states that repairs take time.

Orbán is now promising to block every EU decision that could help Ukraine until Kyiv restores supplies. Fico said on Wednesday that he does not expect supplies to resume until March 3. The obstruction of the EU loan package has drawn particular criticism, as Orbán had agreed on the funding with bloc leaders back in December. - the publication notes.

A Median poll showed that the Hungarian opposition party "Tisza" is ahead of the ruling "Fidesz" by 20 percentage points among decided voters. "Tisza" has 55% support compared to 35% for "Fidesz".