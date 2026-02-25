Orban intensifies anti-Ukrainian rhetoric ahead of elections and blocks EU aid to Kyiv

$43.260.03
50.970.04
ukenru
07:42 PM • 3252 views
Zelenskyy discussed with Trump issues that negotiators will work on in Geneva on February 26
Exclusive
06:38 PM • 8790 views
Spanish police confirm arrest of alleged Portnov killerVideo
06:05 PM • 12079 views
There are already results of SBU cleansing and arrests - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
05:40 PM • 12076 views
US against strikes on Novorossiysk - why Trump forbids Ukraine from attacking Russia's vital facilities
04:34 PM • 12946 views
In Ukraine, pensions and insurance payments will be indexed by 12.1% starting March 1 - Svyrydenko
Exclusive
04:25 PM • 13327 views
Anomalous heat or continued frosts - what will the first month of spring be like?
Exclusive
February 25, 01:55 PM • 23992 views
We can talk about the investment climate in Ukraine when law enforcement officers protect businesses, not pressure them - MP
February 25, 12:46 PM • 17842 views
Russia uses nuclear threats as political pressure due to failures at the front - Zelenskyy
February 25, 12:28 PM • 17269 views
Commander of Logistics of the Air Force and the head of one of the regional SBU departments detained for corruption, $320,000 seized - Prosecutor General KravchenkoPhoto
Exclusive
February 25, 12:01 PM • 31707 views
After the Odrex clinic scandal, the Verkhovna Rada started discussing the reform of criminal liability for medical negligence
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
3.3m/s
88%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Near Zaporizhzhia, GUR fighters destroyed assault groups and cut off Russian logisticsVideoFebruary 25, 11:49 AM • 4100 views
Student protests have engulfed over 10 universities in Iran and are spreading across the countryFebruary 25, 12:05 PM • 21623 views
Man's death in Dnipro and detention of suspects from TCC - new details revealed03:37 PM • 4870 views
Orban announced the deployment of troops near power plants due to the halt of oil supplies03:51 PM • 6086 views
Ukraine withdrew from a number of CIS agreements, including the integrated air defense system06:56 PM • 6180 views
Publications
We can talk about the investment climate in Ukraine when law enforcement officers protect businesses, not pressure them - MP
Exclusive
February 25, 01:55 PM • 23994 views
After the Odrex clinic scandal, the Verkhovna Rada started discussing the reform of criminal liability for medical negligence
Exclusive
February 25, 12:01 PM • 31709 views
Responsibility lies not only with doctors but also with clinic managers: how the "Odrex Case" can change the medical system
Exclusive
February 24, 12:55 PM • 53267 views
Does weather change really affect human health - doctor's comment
Exclusive
February 24, 09:05 AM • 62943 views
Replacement of mobilized employees and pressure from law enforcement: the Chamber of Commerce and Industry spoke about the main problems of businessFebruary 23, 02:00 PM • 80881 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Rustem Umerov
Ruslan Kravchenko
Viktor Orbán
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Hungary
Slovakia
Spain
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Nastya Semchuk to perform Stepan Giga's iconic song at the Memorial EveningPhotoFebruary 24, 07:45 PM • 22793 views
Return after silence: Dan Bălan surprises with a new lookVideoFebruary 24, 04:37 PM • 26433 views
Sofia Rotaru touched by post on the 4th anniversary of the full-scale invasion of UkrainePhotoFebruary 24, 02:59 PM • 29290 views
Ostapchuk's ex-wife spoke about abuse in marriage - current partner threatens with lawsuitPhotoFebruary 24, 12:26 PM • 32463 views
Selena Gomez showed off her seductive figure in a swimsuit during a luxurious vacationPhotoFebruary 23, 09:02 PM • 40670 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
The Diplomat
Instagram

Orban intensifies anti-Ukrainian rhetoric ahead of elections and blocks EU aid to Kyiv

Kyiv • UNN

 • 258 views

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has intensified his anti-Ukrainian campaign ahead of elections, blocking EU aid packages to Ukraine and sanctions against Russia. This comes as his party trails by 20 points in the polls.

Orban intensifies anti-Ukrainian rhetoric ahead of elections and blocks EU aid to Kyiv

Less than seven weeks before the elections, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has fully embraced an anti-Ukrainian campaign, disrupting European Union financial aid packages to Ukraine and new sanctions against Russia. This is reported by Bloomberg, according to UNN.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has fully embraced an anti-Ukrainian campaign less than seven weeks before the elections, disrupting the latest European Union aid packages to Kyiv and sanctions against Moscow.

- the publication writes.

It is noted that the prospect of a historic defeat that would end his 16-year rule, as Orbán's party is 20 points behind.

The nationalist leader's long-tested mastery of brinkmanship with the EU and its institutions usually culminates at the last moment in a change of course that the prime minister can sell domestically. But with weak domestic support, Orbán may not have enough leverage now to reverse the blocking of a €90 billion loan package for Ukraine and the 20th package of sanctions against Russia.

- said a European diplomat.

The publication adds that Orbán's harsh statements towards Kyiv have been part of his strategy even before Russia's full-scale invasion, based on historical grievances and Budapest's ties with Moscow. He recently doubled down on his efforts, criticizing Ukraine and its EU supporters as warmongering politicians seeking to cut off energy supplies to Hungary, and promising to keep the country out of the war.

Orban announced the deployment of troops near power plants due to the halt of oil supplies25.02.26, 17:51 • 6110 views

It is noted that the current dispute with Kyiv was triggered by a January attack that disabled the Druzhba oil pipeline, which transports Russian oil through western Ukraine to Hungary and Slovakia. Orbán and Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico accused Ukraine of delaying repairs and halting supplies; Kyiv states that repairs take time.

Orbán is now promising to block every EU decision that could help Ukraine until Kyiv restores supplies. Fico said on Wednesday that he does not expect supplies to resume until March 3. The obstruction of the EU loan package has drawn particular criticism, as Orbán had agreed on the funding with bloc leaders back in December.

- the publication notes.

Recall

A Median poll showed that the Hungarian opposition party "Tisza" is ahead of the ruling "Fidesz" by 20 percentage points among decided voters. "Tisza" has 55% support compared to 35% for "Fidesz".

Pavlo Bashynskyi

PoliticsNews of the World
Russian propaganda
Sanctions
Energy
War in Ukraine
Robert Fico
European Union
Slovakia
Hungary
Budapest
Ukraine
Kyiv