Commander of Logistics of the Air Force and the head of one of the regional SBU departments detained for corruption, $320,000 seized - Prosecutor General Kravchenko

The commander of logistics of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the head of the SBU department in one of the country's regions were exposed for corruption during the construction of aircraft shelters. The officials were detained under Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine. - Kravchenko reported.

Details

According to the Prosecutor General, "in May 2025, a decision was made to allocate UAH 1.4 billion for the construction of prefabricated arched structures."

"Checks by the Department of Military Counterintelligence of the SBU revealed serious violations: the projects did not meet safety requirements, the structures did not provide adequate protection for aviation, and the cost of the work was significantly inflated. Despite this, advance payments under the contracts began," Kravchenko noted the details of the case.

According to the Prosecutor General, "to conceal the embezzlement of budget funds and stop the inspections, the logistics commander approached the head of the SBU in one of the regions with a request to "assist" in bribing the leadership of military counterintelligence." "The latter agreed, acted as a "guarantor" of the "deal" as he personally involved one of the contractors in the scheme," the Prosecutor General indicated.

"According to the investigation, to avoid responsibility and ensure non-interference in the inspection process, the officials offered to transfer about UAH 13 million (1% of the funding for the facilities) for concealing the embezzlement of budget funds. It was also planned to involve "loyal" auditors to prepare fictitious conclusions about the quality of construction," the Prosecutor General reported.

On February 25, during an attempt to transfer illegal benefits, the participants of the scheme were detained "red-handed". 320 thousand US dollars were seized - Kravchenko indicated.

"Embezzlement of defense funds during the war is a direct threat to national security. Accountability will be inevitable, regardless of the positions held. We continue to work," the Prosecutor General emphasized.

