Delayed by at least three weeks: Trump says Ukraine has not signed a mineral agreement

US President Donald Trump stated that Ukraine, led by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, has not signed the final documents of the rare earth resources agreement, but he hopes that it will be signed immediately. Trump wrote about this in his Truth Social social network, reports UNN.

Ukraine, led by Volodymyr Zelenskyy, has not signed the final documents on a very important agreement with the United States on rare earth elements. This is at least three weeks late. We hope it will be signed immediately. Work on a general peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine is progressing smoothly. Success seems to be in the future - Trump wrote.

The Minister of Finance of Ukraine, Serhiy Marchenko, stated that the agreement on economic partnership between Ukraine and the USA regarding rare earth minerals will not be signed this week.