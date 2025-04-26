The funeral of Pope Francis has begun in the Vatican

The funeral of Pope Francis has begun, the broadcast is being carried out by Vatican Television and the UGCC, writes UNN.

Details

The funeral of Pope Francis is already underway. The funeral of Pope Francis will be conducted by the Dean of the College of Cardinals, Giovanni Battista Re.

The funeral mass for Pope Francis began with an entrance antiphon. This is a selection of psalm verses or excerpts from Scripture that are traditionally sung or recited.

Prior to that, according to the BBC, the coffin of Pope Francis was carried out of St. Peter's Basilica to St. Peter's Square.

Today's events will look somewhat different from previous papal funerals, the BBC notes. For example, Pope Francis will be buried in a simple wooden coffin, and instead of being buried in three coffins, he asked to be buried in only one.

These more modest last wishes also reflect who he was as leader of the Catholic Church, the BBC points out.



World leaders and high-ranking officials arrived for the ceremony.

Before the funeral, US President Donald Trump paid tribute to Pope Francis near his closed coffin in St. Peter's Basilica. The US President then went outside to take his place alongside other world leaders.

The Prince of Wales, William, is also here - before the start of the ceremony, he bowed his head before the coffin of Pope Francis inside the basilica. Prince William is attending the funeral on behalf of his father, King Charles.

A spontaneous burst of applause rang out when the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in the square, descending the steps of St. Peter's Basilica.

Trump and Zelenskyy Met Before Pope's Funeral - Sky News

British Prime Minister Kir Starmer and his wife Victoria also arrived for the funeral and took their place with his wife, joining dozens of high-ranking officials.

Also at the ceremony are Brazilian President Lula, Argentine President Javier Miley.

At approximately 12:30-12:45 Kyiv time, the funeral is expected to conclude, followed by a slow procession with the Pope's coffin to his final resting place - the Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore in Rome.

Before the start of the ceremony, believers gathered in St. Peter's Square. Shortly before 11 o'clock, according to police, as Vatican News writes, at least 140 thousand people had already gathered in and around the square.

