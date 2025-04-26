$41.690.02
Day of the Chornobyl Tragedy: All About the Environmental Disaster
Day of the Chornobyl Tragedy: All About the Environmental Disaster

Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

U.S. State Department Appoints New Head of European Affairs

Kyiv • UNN

 1530 views

Business consultant Brendan Henrahan, a former aide to Senator Marco Rubio, took office as Senior Bureau Official for the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs on April 25. He previously worked as an investor and policy advisor.

U.S. State Department Appoints New Head of European Affairs

Brendan Henrahan, a business consultant and former staffer for Senator Marco Rubio's office, was appointed Chief Officer for European Affairs at the U.S. Department of State on April 25, according to the department's website, UNN reports.

Details

Brendan Henrahan has taken over as Senior Official of the Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs.

According to his official biography, Henrahan previously worked as an investor in a private American company and also served as a policy advisor on the U.S. Senate Committee on Small Business and Entrepreneurship under Marco Rubio.

Hanrahan holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Harvard College and a Master of Business Administration degree from Stanford Graduate School of Business.

Recall

U.S. President Donald Trump's Cabinet plans to regain control over personnel and budget decisions in government after billionaire Elon Musk leaves the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

The US has announced a large-scale reorganization of the State Department: hundreds of positions are being cut23.04.25, 01:32 • 2950 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

Politics News of the World
Marco Rubio
United States Department of State
Donald Trump
United States
