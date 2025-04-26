U.S. State Department Appoints New Head of European Affairs

Brendan Henrahan, a business consultant and former staffer for Senator Marco Rubio's office, was appointed Chief Officer for European Affairs at the U.S. Department of State on April 25, according to the department's website, UNN reports.

Brendan Henrahan has taken over as Senior Official of the Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs.

According to his official biography, Henrahan previously worked as an investor in a private American company and also served as a policy advisor on the U.S. Senate Committee on Small Business and Entrepreneurship under Marco Rubio.

Hanrahan holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Harvard College and a Master of Business Administration degree from Stanford Graduate School of Business.

