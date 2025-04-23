$41.380.02
The US will lose a strategic partner in the person of Ukraine if it withdraws from the negotiation process - Zelenskyy
April 22, 06:22 PM • 15542 views

The US will lose a strategic partner in the person of Ukraine if it withdraws from the negotiation process - Zelenskyy

April 22, 05:32 PM • 30396 views

Zelenskyy stated that he is ready to meet with Trump in the Vatican

April 22, 01:40 PM • 65061 views

NABUgate: Kyiv lawyers Borzykh challenged NABU Kryvonos, outplaying them at their own game

Exclusive
April 22, 09:55 AM • 78192 views

The Rada demands that the NACP check Vasylchenko, the head of the Supervisory Board of "Derzhzembank", for a conflict of interest

April 22, 08:27 AM • 99508 views

Vatican announces date of Pope's funeral: ceremony to take place on Saturday

Exclusive
April 22, 07:51 AM • 155685 views

Presidential elections in Romania: risks for Ukraine and division in the EU

April 21, 04:24 PM • 119890 views

Ukraine, Britain, France, and the USA will hold talks in London on Wednesday - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
April 21, 02:32 PM • 226328 views

Sviatoslav Shevchuk and Mykola Bychok: Expert told if there is a chance for Ukrainian Catholic hierarchs to become Pope

April 21, 01:43 PM • 119122 views

Syrskyi: Russians are trying to dislodge Defense Forces from the Kursk region and capture border territories of Sumy region, the enemy's offensive has been thwarted

Exclusive
April 21, 01:37 PM • 85282 views

In the Rada, they are against the transfer of NAAS land to the State Property Fund, as this will lead to the undermining of food and economic security

Popular news

Trump's son communicates with college pals via Xbox, not giving out his number - media

April 22, 03:42 PM • 14194 views

Sean Ono's son called for an end to comparisons between him and his brother Julian

April 22, 03:52 PM • 13544 views

The court extended the preventive measure for the former head of the "Kharkiv" Operational Tactical Group, Halushkin

April 22, 03:53 PM • 7420 views

Reserve+ will now send notifications if a person liable for military service is wanted by the TCC - Ministry of Defense

April 22, 04:39 PM • 20598 views

Rubio is not going to London for negotiations on the war in Ukraine: who will represent the USA

April 22, 05:37 PM • 10294 views
Publications

Dubious motives: why is ARMA head Duma blocking the reform of the agency?

April 22, 02:43 PM • 42015 views

NABUgate: Kyiv lawyers Borzykh challenged NABU Kryvonos, outplaying them at their own game

April 22, 01:40 PM • 65061 views

Viral seedlings made in Europe: why Ukrainian farmers are losing crops and money

April 22, 12:23 PM • 64141 views

Presidential elections in Romania: risks for Ukraine and division in the EU
Exclusive

April 22, 07:51 AM • 155685 views

"They are passionate about their work": expert on the threat of destruction of Ukrainian science due to the seizure of NAAS lands

April 21, 03:15 PM • 125423 views
UNN Lite

Sean Ono's son called for an end to comparisons between him and his brother Julian

April 22, 03:52 PM • 13550 views

Trump's son communicates with college pals via Xbox, not giving out his number - media

April 22, 03:42 PM • 14200 views

George Clooney said that in 11 years of marriage, he never argued with his wife.

April 22, 10:22 AM • 45515 views

"Saved $65,000" of the remaining fee: Sebastian Stan confessed about work problems before the role in Marvel

April 22, 09:58 AM • 37262 views

Michael Bay and Sydney Sweeney are working on an adaptation of the iconic game OutRun for Universal - Deadline

April 22, 07:54 AM • 82896 views
The US has announced a large-scale reorganization of the State Department: hundreds of positions are being cut

Kyiv • UNN

 • 222 views

The US Secretary of State announced a reform of the State Department, which envisages the liquidation of more than 130 offices, the reduction of 700 positions, as well as the optimization of the structure for more efficient operation.

The US has announced a large-scale reorganization of the State Department: hundreds of positions are being cut

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has announced a reform that involves closing a number of international initiatives and dismissing a significant portion of staff. This is reported by CNN, передає УНН.

Details

A reform of the foreign policy department has started in the United States, which will affect hundreds of employees and change the structure of the apparatus. Secretary of State

It is planned to liquidate more than 130 offices and reduce about 700 positions at the Washington headquarters. The blow will also affect structures specializing in monitoring war crimes and responding to global conflicts. Some functions are planned to be redistributed within the State Department to strengthen coordination and avoid duplication of powers.

The reform is part of a broader American administration initiative to optimize the civil service.

All units are expected to be tasked with reducing staff by 15%, and the changes are expected to take effect by the beginning of July.

Management believes that this will make the structure of the foreign policy department more flexible and more responsive to modern challenges.

Officially, dismissals are not expected at the first stages, but the reduction in the number of positions means that some employees will lose their jobs. The State Department has not yet provided clear explanations regarding the future of employees who will be subject to optimization.

According to the initiators of the reform, the goal of the changes is to make the State Department a more functional tool for implementing U.S. foreign policy, and not a bureaucratic structure overburdened with internal procedures.

Rubio is not going to London for negotiations on the war in Ukraine: who will represent the USA22.04.25, 20:37 • 10216 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

News of the World
Marco Rubio
Washington, D.C.
United States
