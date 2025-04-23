The US has announced a large-scale reorganization of the State Department: hundreds of positions are being cut

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has announced a reform that involves closing a number of international initiatives and dismissing a significant portion of staff. This is reported by CNN, передає УНН.

Details

A reform of the foreign policy department has started in the United States, which will affect hundreds of employees and change the structure of the apparatus. Secretary of State

It is planned to liquidate more than 130 offices and reduce about 700 positions at the Washington headquarters. The blow will also affect structures specializing in monitoring war crimes and responding to global conflicts. Some functions are planned to be redistributed within the State Department to strengthen coordination and avoid duplication of powers.

The reform is part of a broader American administration initiative to optimize the civil service.

All units are expected to be tasked with reducing staff by 15%, and the changes are expected to take effect by the beginning of July.

Management believes that this will make the structure of the foreign policy department more flexible and more responsive to modern challenges.

Officially, dismissals are not expected at the first stages, but the reduction in the number of positions means that some employees will lose their jobs. The State Department has not yet provided clear explanations regarding the future of employees who will be subject to optimization.

According to the initiators of the reform, the goal of the changes is to make the State Department a more functional tool for implementing U.S. foreign policy, and not a bureaucratic structure overburdened with internal procedures.

