Ukraine has not received official signals from the US about their withdrawal from the peace process - Ministry of Foreign Affairs

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine assures that as of now, the Ukrainian side has not received any official diplomatic messages indicating a change in the position of the United States or their intention to withdraw from the peace process. This was announced by the spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Heorhiy Tykhyi, during a briefing on Friday, reports the correspondent of UNN.

Details

"We have seen public comments and signals, including from Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and we believe that this is part of the communication strategy. That is, by sending such signals publicly, the American side is trying to stimulate the peace process, that is, to speed it up in this way. We consider it in this context, and we have not received any official diplomatic information, correspondence or notes, or anything official-diplomatic through closed channels about preparing to withdraw from the peace process. And we treat this normally, as signals that are designed to speed up the process," the Foreign Ministry spokesman explained.

Let us remind

According to CNN, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio conveyed the position of President Donald Trump with his statement that Washington may abandon its desire to act as a mediator between Russia and Ukraine.