Departure of Ukrainians abroad: sociologist talks about new trends
Exclusive
11:23 AM

Departure of Ukrainians abroad: sociologist talks about new trends

10:48 AM

Ukraine has not received official signals from the US about their withdrawal from the peace process - Ministry of Foreign Affairs

09:10 AM

Salaries will grow by 3-4% annually in 2025-2027 - NBU forecast

Exclusive
07:40 AM

Blocking the ARMA reform threatens the receipt of funding from the EU: the MP placed responsibility on Duma

05:56 AM

Seeing off 2025: how to commemorate the dead and what are the safety measures this year

April 24, 06:25 PM

russia, preliminarily, struck Kyiv with a North Korean ballistic missile, intelligence services are checking the details - Zelensky

Exclusive
April 24, 04:02 PM

The Ministry of Economy responded to whether changes are planned regarding the rules for booking employees

April 24, 12:42 PM

"Volodymyr, STOP!" Trump stated that he is not satisfied with Russian strikes on Kyiv

April 24, 11:00 AM

European diplomats react to massive Russian attack on Kyiv on April 24

April 23, 05:58 PM

Ukrainian delegation met with Kellogg: what they talked about

Ukraine has not received official signals from the US about their withdrawal from the peace process - Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4700 views

Ukraine has not received official notifications from the US about its intention to withdraw from the peace process. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs believes that Secretary of State Rubio's statements are a communication strategy to stimulate negotiations.

Ukraine has not received official signals from the US about their withdrawal from the peace process - Ministry of Foreign Affairs

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine assures that as of now, the Ukrainian side has not received any official diplomatic messages indicating a change in the position of the United States or their intention to withdraw from the peace process. This was announced by the spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Heorhiy Tykhyi, during a briefing on Friday, reports the correspondent of UNN.

Details 

"We have seen public comments and signals, including from Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and we believe that this is part of the communication strategy. That is, by sending such signals publicly, the American side is trying to stimulate the peace process, that is, to speed it up in this way. We consider it in this context, and we have not received any official diplomatic information, correspondence or notes, or anything official-diplomatic through closed channels about preparing to withdraw from the peace process. And we treat this normally, as signals that are designed to speed up the process," the Foreign Ministry spokesman explained.

Let us remind 

According to CNN, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio conveyed the position of President Donald Trump with his statement that Washington may abandon its desire to act as a mediator between Russia and Ukraine.

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

PoliticsNews of the World
Marco Rubio
Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine
Donald Trump
United States
Ukraine
