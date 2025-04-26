"We hope for a result from all the things that were said": Zelenskyy called the meeting with Trump "good"

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy shared the first details of his meeting with US President Donald Trump, calling it "good", writes UNN.

Good meeting. We managed to discuss a lot one-on-one. We hope for results from all the things that were said. Protecting the lives of our people. Complete and unconditional ceasefire. Reliable and lasting peace that will protect against the recurrence of war. A very symbolic meeting that has the potential to become historic if we achieve common results. Thank you, President Donald Trump!