Zelensky and Trump scheduled a second meeting today
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and US President Donald Trump will hold a second meeting. They have already met privately, and this meeting was called "very productive."
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump will hold a second meeting later today, with reference to a spokesman for the Ukrainian side, the BBC reports, writes UNN.
Details
"US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will meet for the second time later today," said a Ukrainian spokesman.
Earlier, the White House said the pair met privately in St. Peter's Basilica before the funeral mass. The 15-minute meeting was called a "very productive discussion."
