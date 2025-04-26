Zelensky and Trump scheduled a second meeting today

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump will hold a second meeting later today, with reference to a spokesman for the Ukrainian side, the BBC reports, writes UNN.

Details

Earlier, the White House said the pair met privately in St. Peter's Basilica before the funeral mass. The 15-minute meeting was called a "very productive discussion."

