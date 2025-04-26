"Constructive": A photo of the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump has appeared

The head of the Office of the President, Andriy Yermak, showed a photo from the meeting of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump, who are both in Rome for the funeral of Pope Francis, writes UNN.

Constructive - Yermak commented on the photo of the meeting in social networks.

Trump and Zelenskyy held a "very productive" meeting on the sidelines of the Pope's funeral - White House