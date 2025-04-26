"Constructive": A photo of the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump has appeared
Kyiv • UNN
Andriy Yermak published a photo of the meeting between Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Trump in Rome. Both leaders are there for the funeral of Pope Francis.
The head of the Office of the President, Andriy Yermak, showed a photo from the meeting of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump, who are both in Rome for the funeral of Pope Francis, writes UNN.
Constructive
