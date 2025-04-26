Trump and Zelenskyy held a "very productive" meeting on the sidelines of the Pope's funeral - White House

$41.690.00
47.420.00
ukenru
The funeral of Pope Francis has begun in the Vatican
08:14 AM • 14903 views

The funeral of Pope Francis has begun in the Vatican

Exclusive
April 26, 04:00 AM • 40612 views

Day of the Chornobyl Tragedy: All About the Environmental Disaster

April 25, 07:37 PM • 30847 views

Meetings may take place in the coming days that should bring silence closer to Ukraine - Zelensky

April 25, 07:10 PM • 35815 views

Delayed by at least three weeks: Trump says Ukraine has not signed a mineral agreement

Exclusive
April 25, 11:13 AM • 44258 views

Departure of Ukrainians abroad: sociologist talks about new trends

April 25, 10:48 AM • 49722 views

Ukraine has not received official signals from the US about their withdrawal from the peace process - Ministry of Foreign Affairs

April 25, 09:10 AM • 40276 views

Salaries will grow by 3-4% annually in 2025-2027 - NBU forecast

Exclusive
April 25, 07:40 AM • 40466 views

Blocking the ARMA reform threatens the receipt of funding from the EU: the MP placed responsibility on Duma

April 25, 05:56 AM • 94862 views

Seeing off 2025: how to commemorate the dead and what are the safety measures this year

April 24, 06:25 PM • 59620 views

russia, preliminarily, struck Kyiv with a North Korean ballistic missile, intelligence services are checking the details - Zelensky

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Broadcast
Погода
+12°
6m/s
50%
751 mm
Popular news

The farewell ceremony for Pope Francis has ended in the Vatican: the coffin with the pontiff's body has been closed

April 26, 12:50 AM • 16513 views

The Prime Ministers of Ukraine and Norway discussed the issue of joint weapons production

April 26, 01:33 AM • 14882 views

The US has privately agreed to support a "coalition of the willing" - The Telegraph

April 26, 03:26 AM • 20445 views

U.S. State Department Appoints New Head of European Affairs

April 26, 04:22 AM • 14202 views

Trump and Zelenskyy held a "very productive" meeting on the sidelines of the Pope's funeral - White House

08:58 AM • 25281 views
Publications

Day of the Chornobyl Tragedy: All About the Environmental Disaster
Exclusive

April 26, 04:00 AM • 40641 views

Funeral of Pope Francis: who will attend the ceremony and how the mass will be held

April 25, 10:30 AM • 64389 views

Seeing off 2025: how to commemorate the dead and what are the safety measures this year

April 25, 05:56 AM • 94871 views

“Trakhtibidokh”, forensics and analytics since 2018: a master class in reforming the pharmaceutical market from the National Academy of Legal Sciences of Ukraine

April 24, 11:00 AM • 146028 views

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

April 23, 02:18 PM • 309030 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Pope Francis

Joe Biden

Keir Starmer

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Vatican City

Washington, D.C.

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Kanye West launched his first stream on Twitch and was banned within minutes for sieg heil

April 25, 03:56 PM • 20433 views

Blake Lively appeared on the red carpet at the Time100 Gala in a dress by a Lebanese designer

April 25, 07:29 AM • 57755 views

Meghan Markle has revealed a new similarity between her children and Kate's children after being accused of copying George and Charlotte's wardrobe

April 24, 03:17 PM • 49349 views

Ben Affleck revealed why his children criticize his films, saying: "it's terrible!"

April 24, 02:13 PM • 55266 views

Jason Biggs took control of his health: in the fight against bad habits, the star of "American Pie" has changed a lot

April 24, 08:47 AM • 85908 views
Actual

Financial Times

Spotify

Facebook

Instagram

TikTok

Trump and Zelenskyy held a "very productive" meeting on the sidelines of the Pope's funeral - White House

Kyiv • UNN

 • 22845 views

Presidents Trump and Zelenskyy held a private meeting during which a very productive discussion took place. Details of the meeting will be released later, the White House said.

Trump and Zelenskyy held a "very productive" meeting on the sidelines of the Pope's funeral - White House

US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a "very productive" meeting on the sidelines of the funeral of Pope Francis, White House Communications Director Stephen Chung said, UNN reports citing AFP.

President Trump and President Zelenskyy met privately today and had a very productive discussion

- said White House Communications Director Stephen Chung.

He added that more details would be released later.

Trump and Zelenskyy met before Pope's funeral - Sky News26.04.25, 11:07 • 4962 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
White House
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Brent
$66.98
Bitcoin
$94,273.40
S&P 500
$5,515.95
Tesla
$285.47
Газ TTF
$32.43
Золото
$3,316.56
Ethereum
$1,803.49