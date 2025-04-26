Trump and Zelenskyy held a "very productive" meeting on the sidelines of the Pope's funeral - White House
Kyiv • UNN
Presidents Trump and Zelenskyy held a private meeting during which a very productive discussion took place. Details of the meeting will be released later, the White House said.
US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a "very productive" meeting on the sidelines of the funeral of Pope Francis, White House Communications Director Stephen Chung said, UNN reports citing AFP.
President Trump and President Zelenskyy met privately today and had a very productive discussion
He added that more details would be released later.
