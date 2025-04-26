Trump and Zelenskyy held a "very productive" meeting on the sidelines of the Pope's funeral - White House

US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a "very productive" meeting on the sidelines of the funeral of Pope Francis, White House Communications Director Stephen Chung said, UNN reports citing AFP.

He added that more details would be released later.

