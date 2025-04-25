Meetings may take place in the coming days that should bring silence closer to Ukraine - Zelensky

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that meetings could take place in the coming days that should bring silence closer to Ukraine. Diplomacy must work, reports UNN.

Very important meetings may take place in the coming days – meetings that should bring silence closer to Ukraine. An unconditional ceasefire is needed. Real pressure on Russia is needed so that they accept either the American proposal to cease fire and move towards peace, or our proposal – any that can really work and guarantee a reliable, immediate and unconditional ceasefire, and then – a dignified peace and security guarantees. Diplomacy must work. And we are doing everything to ensure that diplomacy becomes truly meaningful and finally works. Finally - said Zelenskyy.

Let us remind

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he is grateful to the United States for its desire to stop the war, but stressed that Americans must understand that Russia has always wanted and wants to destroy the United States as a leader.