Jason Biggs took control of his health: in the fight against bad habits, the star of "American Pie" has changed a lot

46-year-old actor Jason Biggs recently appeared in public, talking about his health problems.

Jason Biggs, best known for his role as Jim Levenstein in the comedy saga "American Pie," recently appeared in public looking much slimmer. He revealed details of his physical transformation, mental health and personal life.

At 46, the actor lost 16 kilograms as a result of lifestyle changes caused by health problems, including high cholesterol.

"It's probably because of the ice cream I ate," he said in a semi-serious tone.

Biggs admitted that in the past he had devoured many buckets of ice cream.

In an interview with the Daily Mail at the same event, Biggs also noted that stress likely contributed to his recent weight loss.

I shot my first film. It was probably the most stressful period of my professional life. It was such an adrenaline rush trying to fit everything into the schedule. - said Biggs.

But by changing his diet and starting to exercise, the American actor and producer lost a total of 16 kilograms. Now his priorities include healthy eating and cycling.

Despite the new routine, Jason Biggs has not completely abandoned his hobbies. From time to time he enjoys his favorite dessert, ice cream, especially Van Leeuwen, whose store he often visits in New York's West Village, the actor admitted.

