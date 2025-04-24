Jason Biggs took control of his health: in the fight against bad habits, the star of "American Pie" has changed a lot

$41.670.15
Rocket attack on Kyiv: two children from the same family among the dead
08:13 AM • 6002 views

Rocket attack on Kyiv: two children from the same family among the dead

April 23, 05:58 PM • 61625 views

Ukrainian delegation met with Kellogg: what they talked about

April 23, 03:00 PM • 103425 views

A meeting of officials from the coalition of the willing regarding the war in Ukraine took place in London. The Presidential Office revealed the details

April 23, 02:18 PM • 131811 views

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

Exclusive
April 23, 01:00 PM • 77591 views

Burial at the military memorial cemetery: when will the schedule be and at what stage is the construction

Exclusive
April 23, 12:40 PM • 125718 views

NABUgate: Lawyers demand that NABU change the group of detectives - "from PR people to professionals"

Exclusive
April 23, 12:29 PM • 52478 views

Earthquake in Istanbul: Ministry of Foreign Affairs says that Ukrainians have not contacted the consulate

Exclusive
April 23, 11:49 AM • 41122 views

Ukraine will strengthen the protection of lawyers: signing of the Council of Europe Convention is expected in May - Head of the Verkhovna Rada Subcommittee

Exclusive
April 23, 11:37 AM • 33444 views

Afraid of losing control: lawyer explains why ARMA head Duma is blocking the agency's reform

Exclusive
April 23, 08:41 AM • 36031 views

How to shop safely online: advice from a cybersecurity expert

Popular news

Russian attack on Ukraine on April 24: a residential building was hit in the Kyiv region

April 23, 11:23 PM • 27549 views

The US has drastically changed its strategy regarding the war in Ukraine - ISW

03:28 AM • 69015 views

The enemy has deployed 11 missile carriers with "Kalibrs" on board in the Black Sea - Ukrainian Navy

03:44 AM • 22928 views

Massive attack on Ukraine on April 24: the Ministry of Internal Affairs showed the consequences of Russian strikes

05:06 AM • 20006 views

Director of the movie "I Know What You Did Last Summer" wanted to bring Gellar back

06:58 AM • 9428 views
Publications

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

April 23, 02:18 PM • 131811 views

There is only one way out - Zyma "to the exit," or why the chief lawyer of the NBU should leave his post

April 23, 01:44 PM • 81055 views

NABUgate: Lawyers demand that NABU change the group of detectives - "from PR people to professionals"
Exclusive

April 23, 12:40 PM • 125718 views

Seize the land - destroy science: why NAAS lands cannot be transferred to the State Property Fund

April 23, 11:46 AM • 93353 views

Top 6 Vacuuming Mistakes You're Unknowingly Making

April 23, 06:48 AM • 108052 views
UNN Lite

Jason Biggs took control of his health: in the fight against bad habits, the star of "American Pie" has changed a lot

08:47 AM • 780 views

Director of the movie "I Know What You Did Last Summer" wanted to bring Gellar back

06:58 AM • 9922 views

Shakespeare's marriage may have been happier than previously thought - new research

April 23, 03:29 PM • 32790 views

New photo of Prince Louis has been released in honor of his 7th birthday

April 23, 01:53 PM • 40304 views

Sean Ono's son called for an end to comparisons between him and his brother Julian

April 22, 03:52 PM • 51443 views
Jason Biggs took control of his health: in the fight against bad habits, the star of "American Pie" has changed a lot

Kyiv • UNN

 • 278 views

Actor Jason Biggs spoke about losing 16 kg. The star of "American Pie" changed his lifestyle due to health problems and high cholesterol levels.

Jason Biggs took control of his health: in the fight against bad habits, the star of "American Pie" has changed a lot

46-year-old actor Jason Biggs recently appeared in public, talking about his health problems.

Reports UNN with reference to Daily Mail and Page Six.

Details

Jason Biggs, best known for his role as Jim Levenstein in the comedy saga "American Pie," recently appeared in public looking much slimmer. He revealed details of his physical transformation, mental health and personal life.

At 46, the actor lost 16 kilograms as a result of lifestyle changes caused by health problems, including high cholesterol.

"It's probably because of the ice cream I ate," he said in a semi-serious tone.

Biggs admitted that in the past he had devoured many buckets of ice cream.

"I give up": Cate Blanchett announces the end of her acting career15.04.25, 19:03 • 62044 views

In an interview with the Daily Mail at the same event, Biggs also noted that stress likely contributed to his recent weight loss.

I shot my first film. It was probably the most stressful period of my professional life. It was such an adrenaline rush trying to fit everything into the schedule.

- said Biggs.

But by changing his diet and starting to exercise, the American actor and producer lost a total of 16 kilograms. Now his priorities include healthy eating and cycling.

Despite the new routine, Jason Biggs has not completely abandoned his hobbies. From time to time he enjoys his favorite dessert, ice cream, especially Van Leeuwen, whose store he often visits in New York's West Village, the actor admitted.

Burns caused singer Avery's bone-thinning disease27.01.25, 15:33 • 119100 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

UNN Lite
