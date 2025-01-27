Burns caused singer Avery's bone-thinning disease

ukenru
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Burns caused singer Avery's bone-thinning disease

Burns caused singer Avery's bone-thinning disease

Kyiv  •  UNN

After a year of using the slimming drug Ozempic, singer Avery was diagnosed with osteoporosis. The artist warned her fans about the dangers of uncontrolled use of the drug and urged them not to use it without a doctor's prescription.

Singer Avery has admitted that taking Ozempic for weight loss has had serious consequences for her health. After a year of use, she was diagnosed with osteoporosis, which increases the risk of fractures.

Writes UNN with reference to Daily Mail.

Singer Avery shared the diagnosis of a debilitating bone thinning disease she received after a year of taking Ozempic. She said she was taking the drug to lose weight in an attempt to cope with an eating disorder. In another video, the singer admitted that her record label “refused to support” her because she was overweight.

I thought I needed Ozempik to be beautiful and successful

- said Avery.

Now tests have shown that she has osteoporosis, a condition that puts patients at high risk of fatal fractures.

The singer of the hit song “Let Me Go” said that she visited her doctor for a checkup after she stopped taking Ozempic two months ago.

I'm a bit in shock now because I didn't expect it. Ozembic can cause loss of bone density, and I didn't think it would happen to me because I've only been taking it for a year. I have significant bone loss, I have osteoporosis and osteopenia. This is what happens if you use Ozempic for weight loss and lose too much weight

- She added.

She urged her fans not to use Ozempic without a doctor's prescription.

Recall 

Five years ago, Svetlana Chernukha, a resident of Kherson, decided to change her life dramatically. The specialists of the Shalimov Institute helped her in this, thanks to which she lost 100 kilograms. Recently, she underwent another surgery , after which she will lose another 23 kilograms of excess weight. 

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

UNN Lite
khersonKherson

