Burns caused singer Avery's bone-thinning disease

Singer Avery has admitted that taking Ozempic for weight loss has had serious consequences for her health. After a year of use, she was diagnosed with osteoporosis, which increases the risk of fractures.

Writes UNN with reference to Daily Mail.

Singer Avery shared the diagnosis of a debilitating bone thinning disease she received after a year of taking Ozempic. She said she was taking the drug to lose weight in an attempt to cope with an eating disorder. In another video, the singer admitted that her record label “refused to support” her because she was overweight.

I thought I needed Ozempik to be beautiful and successful - said Avery.

Now tests have shown that she has osteoporosis, a condition that puts patients at high risk of fatal fractures.

The singer of the hit song “Let Me Go” said that she visited her doctor for a checkup after she stopped taking Ozempic two months ago.

I'm a bit in shock now because I didn't expect it. Ozembic can cause loss of bone density, and I didn't think it would happen to me because I've only been taking it for a year. I have significant bone loss, I have osteoporosis and osteopenia. This is what happens if you use Ozempic for weight loss and lose too much weight - She added.

She urged her fans not to use Ozempic without a doctor's prescription.

